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State Street

Why Ben McAdams thinks you should send him back to Washington

Published June 3, 2026 at 12:00 AM MDT
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Alexis Rausch
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KUER

Ben McAdams has done the job once and he wants to do it again. He’s served at virtually every level of government a Democrat can in Utah and was a congressman in the U.S. House between 2019 and 2021. He says his wealth of experience and time in the saddle are what makes him the right candidate for Utah’s new blue-leaning first congressional district. McAdams is widely seen as the moderate of the race, up against three progressives going into the primary election.

This special episode of State Street is a one-on-one sit-down with Democratic primary candidate Ben McAdams. Additional episodes are available, featuring conversations with each candidate.

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State Street Elections 2026Utah 1st Congressional DistrictCongressprimary electionsUtah Democratic PartyBen McAdams
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