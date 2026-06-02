Why Michael Farrell says Utah Dems need a tax attorney in Congress
Michael Farrell is running for Congress because he said he’s sick and tired of being sick and tired. He came into the race a relative unknown, but managed to gather 7,000 signatures to land on the primary ballot. A California native and a tax attorney who moved to Utah in 2022, he wants to be Utah’s progressive voice in Washington, D.C.
This special episode of State Street is a one-on-one sit-down with Democratic primary candidate Michael Farrell. Additional episodes will follow, featuring conversations with each candidate.
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