KUER Advisory Board

Chair - Douglas Caputo

Associate Broker, Equity Real Estate

Vice Chair - Tiffany Shimada

GT Law

Joel Campbell

Professor, BYU School of Communications

Riley Cutler

KUER Corporate and Business Sponsorship Associate; KUER Staff Representative

Troy D'Ambrosio

Executive Director, the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute

Sarah George

University of Utah

Shawn Guzman

Director of Government Affairs, City of St. George

Amy Hansen

Executive Director, the Richard K., and Shirley S. Hemingway Foundation

Christina-Mai Just

Chief Equity Officer, United Way of Salt Lake

Claudia Loayza

Special Projects & Community Engagement Coordinator

Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs

Cristy Meiners

KUER Station Manager

Stanley D. Neeleman

Attorney, Parr, Brown, Gee & Loveless

Maria O'Mara

KUER Executive Director

Wendy Ogata

Journalist

Thomas N. Parks

Emeritus Professor of Neurobiology & Anatomy, U of U School of Medicine

Nate Salazar

Adult Services Coordinator, Salt Lake Public Library

Davina Smith

CEO- Haseya Native Initiatives LLC; Contract Organizer/ Tribal Coordinator with the National Parks Conservation Association

Laura Snow

Senior Advisor, Office of the President, University of Utah

Tamara Stevenson

Vice President, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion/Chief Diversity Officer and Associate Professor, Communication, Westminster College

Spencer Stokes

President, Stokes Strategies

Cindy Yamada Thomas

Financial Advisor, Morgan Stanley

Marti Woolford

Community & Integration Program Manager, International Rescue Committee

Katie Wright

Executive Director, Better Boundaries

Emeritus Board Members

Robert Bayer, Environmental Engineering Consultant

Peter Billings, President, Fabian VanCott

Robert Brinton, Attorney, Brinton & January

Angela Brown, Editor, Slug Magazine and Executive Director, Craft Lake City DIY Festival

David L. Buchman, VP and Relationship Manager, Institutional Retirement and Trust, Wells Fargo Bank

Steve Chin, CPA, CRS, Senior Partner & Associate Broker, Deer Valley Real Estate

Peter Cole, Owner, Founding Partner, Squatters Pub Breweries

Charlie Delorme

Lee Hollaar, Professor Emeritus, University of Utah

Dave Jones, Co-founder, Pathway Associates

Spencer Kinard, Retired KSL Vice President & Board of Trustees Member, University of Utah

Toni Lehtinen, Community and Grants Manager, George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation

Dick Loomis, Retired Financial Advisor, Prudential

Cristina Ortega, Deputy County Attorney, Davis County Attorney's Office

Jerry Rapier, Artistic Director, Plan-B Theatre Company

Joe Sargetakis, Owner, Frog Bench Farms

KUER's Open Meeting Policy - KUER holds open advisory meetings at the Eccles Broadcast Center - 101 S. Wasatch Drive, Salt Lake City, UT, 84112. Below is a list of all meetings scheduled to date for fiscal year 2024. All advisory board meetings will be held on these dates from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM unless otherwise stated. Please contact Molly Noonan at mnoonan@kuer.org for information on how to attend.

KUER Advisory Board Meetings:

• Thursday, September 14, 2023

• Thursday, November 9, 2023

• Thursday, January 11, 2024

• Thursday, March 14, 2024

• Thursday, May 9, 2024

KUER & PBS Utah Inclusion & Diversity Committee: Please contact Molly Noonan at mnoonan@kuer.org for more details..



