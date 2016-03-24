KUER Advisory Board

© 2023 KUER 90.1
Published March 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST

Chair - Douglas Caputo
Associate Broker, Equity Real Estate

Vice Chair - Tiffany Shimada
GT Law

Joel Campbell
Professor, BYU School of Communications

Riley Cutler
KUER Corporate and Business Sponsorship Associate; KUER Staff Representative

Troy D'Ambrosio
Executive Director, the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute

Sarah George
University of Utah

Shawn Guzman
Director of Government Affairs, City of St. George

Amy Hansen
Executive Director, the Richard K., and Shirley S. Hemingway Foundation

Christina-Mai Just
Chief Equity Officer, United Way of Salt Lake

Claudia Loayza
Special Projects & Community Engagement Coordinator
Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs

Cristy Meiners
KUER Station Manager

Stanley D. Neeleman
Attorney, Parr, Brown, Gee & Loveless

Maria O'Mara
KUER Executive Director

Wendy Ogata
Journalist

Thomas N. Parks
Emeritus Professor of Neurobiology & Anatomy, U of U School of Medicine

Nate Salazar
Adult Services Coordinator, Salt Lake Public Library

Davina Smith
CEO- Haseya Native Initiatives LLC; Contract Organizer/ Tribal Coordinator with the National Parks Conservation Association

Laura Snow
Senior Advisor, Office of the President, University of Utah

Tamara Stevenson
Vice President, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion/Chief Diversity Officer and Associate Professor, Communication, Westminster College

Spencer Stokes
President, Stokes Strategies

Cindy Yamada Thomas
Financial Advisor, Morgan Stanley

Marti Woolford
Community & Integration Program Manager, International Rescue Committee

Katie Wright
Executive Director, Better Boundaries

Emeritus Board Members

Robert Bayer, Environmental Engineering Consultant

Peter Billings, President, Fabian VanCott

Robert Brinton, Attorney, Brinton & January

Angela Brown, Editor, Slug Magazine and Executive Director, Craft Lake City DIY Festival

David L. Buchman, VP and Relationship Manager, Institutional Retirement and Trust, Wells Fargo Bank

Steve Chin, CPA, CRS, Senior Partner & Associate Broker, Deer Valley Real Estate

Peter Cole, Owner, Founding Partner, Squatters Pub Breweries

Charlie Delorme

Lee Hollaar, Professor Emeritus, University of Utah

Dave Jones, Co-founder, Pathway Associates

Spencer Kinard, Retired KSL Vice President & Board of Trustees Member, University of Utah

Toni Lehtinen, Community and Grants Manager, George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation

Dick Loomis, Retired Financial Advisor, Prudential

Cristina Ortega, Deputy County Attorney, Davis County Attorney's Office

Jerry Rapier, Artistic Director, Plan-B Theatre Company

Joe Sargetakis, Owner, Frog Bench Farms

KUER's Open Meeting Policy - KUER holds open advisory meetings at the Eccles Broadcast Center - 101 S. Wasatch Drive, Salt Lake City, UT, 84112. Below is a list of all meetings scheduled to date for fiscal year 2024. All advisory board meetings will be held on these dates from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM unless otherwise stated. Please contact Molly Noonan at mnoonan@kuer.org for information on how to attend. 

KUER Advisory Board Meetings:
• Thursday, September 14, 2023
• Thursday, November 9, 2023
• Thursday, January 11, 2024
• Thursday, March 14, 2024
• Thursday, May 9, 2024

KUER & PBS Utah Inclusion & Diversity Committee: Please contact Molly Noonan at mnoonan@kuer.org for more details..


