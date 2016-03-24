KUER Advisory Board
Chair - Douglas Caputo
Associate Broker, Equity Real Estate
Vice Chair - Tiffany Shimada
GT Law
Joel Campbell
Professor, BYU School of Communications
Riley Cutler
KUER Corporate and Business Sponsorship Associate; KUER Staff Representative
Executive Director, the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute
Sarah George
University of Utah
Shawn Guzman
Director of Government Affairs, City of St. George
Amy Hansen
Executive Director, the Richard K., and Shirley S. Hemingway Foundation
Christina-Mai Just
Chief Equity Officer, United Way of Salt Lake
Claudia Loayza
Special Projects & Community Engagement Coordinator
Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs
Cristy Meiners
KUER Station Manager
Stanley D. Neeleman
Attorney, Parr, Brown, Gee & Loveless
Maria O'Mara
KUER Executive Director
Wendy Ogata
Journalist
Thomas N. Parks
Emeritus Professor of Neurobiology & Anatomy, U of U School of Medicine
Nate Salazar
Adult Services Coordinator, Salt Lake Public Library
Davina Smith
CEO- Haseya Native Initiatives LLC; Contract Organizer/ Tribal Coordinator with the National Parks Conservation Association
Laura Snow
Senior Advisor, Office of the President, University of Utah
Tamara Stevenson
Vice President, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion/Chief Diversity Officer and Associate Professor, Communication, Westminster College
Spencer Stokes
President, Stokes Strategies
Cindy Yamada Thomas
Financial Advisor, Morgan Stanley
Marti Woolford
Community & Integration Program Manager, International Rescue Committee
Katie Wright
Executive Director, Better Boundaries
Emeritus Board Members
Robert Bayer, Environmental Engineering Consultant
Peter Billings, President, Fabian VanCott
Robert Brinton, Attorney, Brinton & January
Angela Brown, Editor, Slug Magazine and Executive Director, Craft Lake City DIY Festival
David L. Buchman, VP and Relationship Manager, Institutional Retirement and Trust, Wells Fargo Bank
Peter Cole, Owner, Founding Partner, Squatters Pub Breweries
Lee Hollaar, Professor Emeritus, University of Utah
Dave Jones, Co-founder, Pathway Associates
Spencer Kinard, Retired KSL Vice President & Board of Trustees Member, University of Utah
Toni Lehtinen, Community and Grants Manager, George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation
Dick Loomis, Retired Financial Advisor, Prudential
Cristina Ortega, Deputy County Attorney, Davis County Attorney's Office
Jerry Rapier, Artistic Director, Plan-B Theatre Company
Joe Sargetakis, Owner, Frog Bench Farms
KUER's Open Meeting Policy - KUER holds open advisory meetings at the Eccles Broadcast Center - 101 S. Wasatch Drive, Salt Lake City, UT, 84112. Below is a list of all meetings scheduled to date for fiscal year 2024. All advisory board meetings will be held on these dates from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM unless otherwise stated. Please contact Molly Noonan at mnoonan@kuer.org for information on how to attend.
KUER Advisory Board Meetings:
• Thursday, September 14, 2023
• Thursday, November 9, 2023
• Thursday, January 11, 2024
• Thursday, March 14, 2024
• Thursday, May 9, 2024
KUER & PBS Utah Inclusion & Diversity Committee: Please contact Molly Noonan at mnoonan@kuer.org for more details..