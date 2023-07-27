KUER's Sixth Design Our Hoodie Contest

It's time for our sixth "Design Our Hoodie" contest and we want you to design your way onto KUER’s next piece of premiere station swag. We want to see your artistic love for public radio, so get creative! You are welcome to incorporate our current logo in your design, or leave it out. A committee of KUER staffers will choose the winner in time for our 2023 Fall Fund Drive, when several hundred of the limited edition hoodies (featuring the winning design) will be offered as a thank you gift.

Submit your design for the 2023 KUER Hoodie Design Contest through this form . The contest runs from Monday, July 31 - Thursday, Aug. 31. All entries will be considered. You may submit multiple entries. The winning artist will be notified by email, and mentioned on-air, online and on social media during KUER's 2023 Fall Fund Drive. The winner will also receive four hoodies featuring their own design, a gift bag of other KUER swag and a $100 Amazon gift card. (Total value not to exceed $300)

Entries must be received by Aug. 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. MDT to be considered.

Design guidelines are as follows:



The design may contain up to 4 colors without blends or shading.

Maximum size is 12"x12" for each side. Artist may submit a design for the front, back or both sides of the hoodie.

Design must be submitted in a vector file (.eps preferred).

File size is limited to 1GB. If you need to send a larger file, please email Elenor Gomberg at egomberg@kuer.org for additional submission methods.

Remember, you are designing for clothing. The hoodie will have the design featured on the back, front or both. Hoodie style and color may be suggested by the artist, but will be determined by KUER staff. The winning artist may be asked to meet with the printing company to slightly alter the design if necessary for better printing.

If you would like to use KUER's logo, download the jpg file at kuer.org/kuerlogo. If you would like a vector version of the logo, or if you have any additional questions, please email Elenor Gomberg at egomberg@kuer.org .