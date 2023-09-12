© 2023 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KUER

Announcing KUER's Fall 2023 Hoodie!

KUER 90.1 | By Elenor Gomberg
Published September 12, 2023 at 12:33 PM MDT

Our winning 2023 hoodie design comes from local artist and daily listener Shelbi Smith, whose entry of a seagull wearing a cowboy hat impressed KUER's staff!

She says, “Seagulls have such a rich history in Utah and, let’s be honest, they’re pretty hilarious birds. I wanted to pay homage to the fry-stealing, squawking, Salt Lake dwelling state bird of Utah.”

Show your family and friends that you support KUER. This year's design will be featured on a heather slate blue Next Level pullover hoodie. Unisex sizes range from XS to 3XL (sizes run large). 60% cotton, 40% polyester. Hoodies will be available during our Fall Fund Drive, Sept. 23-29, or or you can make your gift now and snag yours early!

Tags
Support KUER Fall Fund DriveHoodie Contest
Elenor Gomberg
See stories by Elenor Gomberg
Related Content
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate