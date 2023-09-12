Announcing KUER's Fall 2023 Hoodie!

Our winning 2023 hoodie design comes from local artist and daily listener Shelbi Smith, whose entry of a seagull wearing a cowboy hat impressed KUER's staff!

She says, “Seagulls have such a rich history in Utah and, let’s be honest, they’re pretty hilarious birds. I wanted to pay homage to the fry-stealing, squawking, Salt Lake dwelling state bird of Utah.”

Show your family and friends that you support KUER. This year's design will be featured on a heather slate blue Next Level pullover hoodie. Unisex sizes range from XS to 3XL (sizes run large). 60% cotton, 40% polyester. Hoodies will be available during our Fall Fund Drive, Sept. 23-29, or or you can make your gift now and snag yours early!

