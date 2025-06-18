No Kings Protest Shooting

-
Gamboa’s attorney had sought his release because “he is being unlawfully detained in violation of his constitutional rights.”
-
Utah is “probably the most permissive state when it comes to use of firearms, possession, purchase of firearms,” said Clark Aposhian, host of Gun Radio Utah.
-
“Every action organized under the 50501 name is expected to uphold a strict no-weapons policy, without exception,” the movement posted on social media. They say Salt Lake City’s protest did not meet those standards.
-
“I ask for everyone’s patience,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. The district attorney’s office wants “sufficient time to review, analyze, and make an informed decision to any allegations of criminal wrongdoing.”
-
House GOP leadership said it’s “on all of us” to bring down the temperature following shootings at a protest in Salt Lake City and politically-motivated attacks in Minnesota.
-
Mientras la gente corría en busca de seguridad tras los disparos que interrumpieron la protesta “No Kings” el 14 de junio en Salt Lake City, el obispo episcopal de Utah se quedó afuera y guió a las personas al interior de la Catedral de St. Mark’s, ubicada a no más de una cuadra del tiroteo.
-
The Salt Lake City Police Department said their investigation includes whether the man who shot Arturo Gamboa and Arthur Folasa Ah Loo was justified in firing his gun.
-
As people scrambled for safety after gunfire interrupted the June 14 “No Kings” protest in Salt Lake City, the Episcopal Bishop for Utah stood outside and guided people inside St. Mark’s Cathedral — no more than a block from the shooting.
-
Salt Lake City Police confirmed the death Sunday. The suspect being held in custody has been identified as Arturo Gamboa.
-
Salt Lake City Police have confirmed that one individual is hospitalized with critical injuries while three others, one with a gunshot wound, are in custody. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.