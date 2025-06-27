There’s a ‘Afa-sized hole in our world’ as Utah gathered to honor Arthur Ah Loo

Pueden encontrar la versión en español aquí.

The celebration of 39-year-old Arthur “Afa” Folasa Ah Loo’s life was a sea of vibrant color and emotion. The grand ballroom of the Salt Palace was filled with hundreds of family, friends and community members who commemorated the fashion designer and community builder.

They mourned the loss, but also laughed, danced, sang and cheered as they remembered the life he lived.

“If you met Afa, chances are he changed your life,” his wife, Laura, told the gathering, at times fighting tears. “His laugh, his teasing, his talents, his hugs, his way of making you feel seen — it left a mark on every person that he interacted with.”

“Now we live with an Afa-sized hole in our world.”

Ah Loo was fatally shot while protesting at the “No Kings” rally in downtown Salt Lake City. An unnamed “ safety volunteer ” confronted another man, Arturo Gamboa , who was carrying an AR-15-style rifle. Perceiving Gamboa as a threat, the volunteer fired three shots. One struck Gamboa, and another hit Ah Loo.

Since then, the national 50501 organization behind the rallies has distanced itself from the Utah organizers because of the shooting and the presence of guns at the event. No charges have been filed, and the case remains under investigation . Gamboa, the one person arrested by police, has been released .

Laura said the sign he carried at the march read “The world is watching,” and she believes that rings true now more than ever.

“The world is watching how we carry his light, how we treat each other, how we keep choosing love in the face of unthinkable loss, how we raise our children, how we fight for joy in spite of hard times,” she said. “He will not be forgotten.”

Martha Harris / KUER Ah Loo’s wife, Laura, spoke about her late husband while wearing a gown that he designed, June 27, 2025.

As she spoke about her late husband, her bright yellow and green gown with a long train shimmered under the lights. Her husband designed the dress. She described him as a magnetic person with an infectious energy. He was also passionate about helping the marginalized and the underrepresented in Utah and around the world.

“He mentored, he uplifted, he saw people. He used his voice to strengthen the voice of Pacific Islanders around the world, and did it with no desire for fame, just for individual impact,” Laura said. “Those things mattered deeply to him, and they matter deeply to me. I hope to carry that legacy forward for our children and for the world.”

As they stood next to a portrait of Ah Loo and mannequins wearing his dresses, his friends and family shared stories about his life and impact. They honored him with musical and dance numbers.

The depth of love was unmistakable in that room, evidenced in the passionate way Ah Loo’s loved ones spoke about him for hours. Their voices were filled with both intense joy and grief as they thought of him.

Losing Ah Loo, his wife said, is “more devastating than I can ever put to words, because no amount of words can encompass who he was as a person, and who he was to me and our babies.”

His sister, Ofeira Asuao, said he was the youngest of five siblings and the loudest. She added there was no way to express the amount of impact Ah Loo had on those around him. But Asuao made a promise.

“I will watch over your babies and the love of your life,” she said. “I will fight for them like I've fought for you.”

Martha Harris / KUER Arthur “Afa” Folasa Ah Loo’s casket sat at the center of the Salt Palace grand ballroom during the celebration of his life, June 27, 2025

A red carpet stretched between the stage and Ah Loo’s casket at the center of the ballroom. It was raised on a platform underneath flowers and a chandelier. Some who wore Ah Loo’s creations strutted the carpet after they spoke, showing off his life’s work. They danced to music as others stood and clapped. Laura held her son, Eti, as she showed off her gown on the catwalk — Ah Loo would walk out with his kids at the end of his fashion shows.

The designer was a contestant on season 17 of “Project Runway .” He exhibited his work at LA Fashion Week, Fiji Fashion Week and represented Samoa at the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange at Buckingham Palace. He designed outfits for the prime minister of Samoa and red carpet looks for the “Moana 2” premiere.

Family and friends described a man who was a creative visionary, generous, an advocate, a proud Samoan, a friend to all and the “karaoke king.” While his fashion and community work took him all around the world, his wife said there was no place he’d rather be than with his family.

“His greatest joy was not found on any stage, but at home with us,” she said. “He also found great joy in McDonald's and a large Coke with light ice.”

Martha Harris / KUER Savanah Samasei’a shows off the puletasi, a type of traditional Samoan dress, that Ah Loo designed for her when she competed in Miss Tausala, an event celebrating Samoan culture. Samasei’a said it was one of Ah Loo’s last creations.

Verona Mauga, a friend of Ah Loo’s and a Democratic state lawmaker, worked with him in the Pacific Islander community. She is also Samoan. Mauga helped organize the public memorial and added that she felt honored to stand by the family during such a difficult time.

“I'm feeling many things as I believe everyone else is,” Mauga said. “But I also feel deep sadness. I miss my friend. This shouldn't have happened.”

Some traveled internationally to attend, while others across the world watched a livestream of the memorial. Telesia Tonga, a friend of Ah Loo who flew in from Hawaii, was the master of ceremonies for the evening.

“We want to celebrate him, to uplift the beauty that he brought into this world through his art, his fashion, his kindness, his music, even his food, his unapologetic laughter and his one-of-a-kind humor, and especially his fearlessness,” she said.

Martha Harris / KUER Telesia Afeaki Tonga, a friend of Ah Loo, flew from Hawaii and emceed the memorial, June 27, 2025.

Born and raised in Apia, Samoa, Ah Loo attended Brigham Young University-Hawaii and served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City before returning to Samoa. According to his obituary , Ah Loo met his wife in Utah, and the couple made it their home. Ah Loo is survived by his wife and their two young children, Vera and Eti.

Ah Loo recently became a U.S. citizen and voted in his first presidential election in 2024.

Described as a pillar of Utah’s Pacific Islander community, he co-founded the Creative Pacific , an organization that provided creative and entrepreneurial opportunities.

“Creative Pacific was Afa’s way of making space for our people to lead through creativity by highlighting fashion, art and culture,” Mauga said. “But it wasn’t just for us [Pacific Islanders], it was for everyone. It brought people together and shared who we are with the wider community.”

The nonprofit co-hosted the public memorial. A private service for family and close friends will follow on June 28.

“Afa lived boldly. He loved loudly. He stood for what mattered,” his wife said. “He made life beautiful, and now it's our turn.”

