KUER wins 2023 Utah SPJ Awards

KUER 90.1
Published June 16, 2023 at 3:06 PM MDT
Austen Diamond Photography
/

KUER won 29 awards from the 2023 Utah Society of Professional Journalists competition, including 10 first place, 11 second place and seven third place wins.

2023 Utah SPJ Awards

The “Sent Away” team won first place in the Best Podcast category for “This is the place,” which examined how Utah became the epicenter of the teen treatment industry. First place in Best Radio Broadcast went to “RadioWest” for their show about racism in Davis County. Pamela McCall received a first place award for Best Radio Newscast, and Sean Higgins took home first place for his story about Independent and third-party candidates in Utah.

View all of the winners here.

See the full list of KUER’s awards below:

Online: Best Podcast
First Place 
Sent Away: This is this place
Curtis Gilbert, David Fuchs, Jessica Miller, Will Craft

Online: Best Multimedia
First Place
All your questions about the shrinking great salt lake answered (by a brine shrimp!)
McCaulee Blackburn, Rakel Davis, Jim Hill

Radio: Best Radio Reporter
First Place
Emily Means

Radio: General News 
First Place
Father of Orem mayor laments the ‘evil’ in schools during council opening prayer
Martha Harris

Radio: Government Reporting 
First Place 
Do Independent and third-party candidates have a place in Utah?
Sean Higgins

Radio: Public Affairs / Talk Show
First Place
Who’s responsible for racism in Davis County and the rest of Utah?
RadioWest: Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Tim Slover, Benjamin Bombard

Radio: Best Radio Newscast
First Place 
Pamela McCall (July 20,2022

Radio: Criminal Justice 
First Place
To ease victim’s trauma, the U’s new police station has a soft interview room
Ciara Hulet

Radio: Education
First Place
Even if it’s not named, students understand the reasons for lockdown drills
Martha Harris

Radio: Diversity and Equity
First Place 
BYU is being tested by racial slurs at a volleyball game. It’s been here before
Pamela McCall, Elaine Clark

Radio: Personality Profile
First Place
A poet is keeping vigil at the Great Salt Lake during Utah’s legislative session
Emily Means

Radio: General News
Second Place 
Mosquitoes and medication shortages plague new Utah State Correctional Facility, say inmates
Sean Higgins

Radio: Government Reporting
Second Place
Sen. Gene Davis faces something he hasn’t in decades –– a Democratic primary challenger
Emily Means

Radio: Best Radio Newscast
Second Place 
Ciara Hulet, Dec. 19, 2022

Radio: General Feature
Second Place 
Motel vouchers, churches and more ways unsheltered people try to survive in Utah County
Ivana Martinez

Radio: Education
Second Place 
Salt Lake City schools feel it too when gentrification pushes families away
Ivana Martinez

Radio: Diversity and Equity
Second Place 
The @blackmenaces TikTok asks the hard questions to provoke change in BYU student life
Pamela McCall

Radio: Personality Profile
Second Place
Galina Perova left the Soviet Union for Utah. Now she wants to save family fleeing Ukraine
Pamela McCall

Radio: Best Use of Sound 
Second Place
Sounds Wild and Broken: Exploring the Sonic World with David George Haskell
RadioWest: Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Tim Slover, Benjamin Bombard

Radio: Business / Consumer
Second Place
Utah has a lot to do if it’s going to move away from coal-fired power
Sean Higgins

Radio: Environment
Second Place
Danger Cave still evokes life as it was at a Great Salt Lake of 8,000 years ago
Elaine Clark

Spanish Language Journalism: Best General News
Second Place 
Salt Lake City está viviendo un gran boom inmobiliario pero se ven menos niños en las escuelas
Ivana Martinez

Videography: Feature
Third Place
Suite 7
RadioWest Films

Radio: Best Radio Reporter
Third Place
Martha Harris

Radio: General News
Third Place 
Utah lawmakers send ‘cease-and-desist’ demands to abortion providers and advocates
Saige Miller

Radio: Public Affairs / Talk Show
Third Place
Reporter Michael Rezendes shines ‘spotlight’ on the LDS church
RadioWest: Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Tim Slover, Benjamin Bombard

Radio: General Feature: 
Third Place 
Clinical study of psychedelic drugs for cancer patients could be a ‘game changer’
Benjamin Bombard

Radio: Education
Third Place 
For a generation born after 9/11, why it happened proves a difficult question to answer
Martha Harris

Radio: Personality Profile: 
Third Place 
Utah Iranians ask the world, and their adopted home, to ‘stand with us’
Ciara Hulet

