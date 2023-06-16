KUER wins 2023 Utah SPJ Awards

2023 Utah SPJ Awards

KUER won 29 awards from the 2023 Utah Society of Professional Journalists competition, including 10 first place, 11 second place and seven third place wins.

The “ Sent Away ” team won first place in the Best Podcast category for “This is the place,” which examined how Utah became the epicenter of the teen treatment industry. First place in Best Radio Broadcast went to “ RadioWest ” for their show about racism in Davis County . Pamela McCall received a first place award for Best Radio Newscast, and Sean Higgins took home first place for his story about Independent and third-party candidates in Utah.

View all of the winners here .

See the full list of KUER’s awards below:

Online: Best Podcast

First Place

“ Sent Away: This is this place ”

Curtis Gilbert, David Fuchs, Jessica Miller, Will Craft

Online: Best Multimedia

First Place

“ All your questions about the shrinking great salt lake answered (by a brine shrimp!) ”

McCaulee Blackburn, Rakel Davis, Jim Hill

Radio: Best Radio Reporter

First Place

Emily Means

Radio: General News

First Place

“ Father of Orem mayor laments the ‘evil’ in schools during council opening prayer ”

Martha Harris

Radio: Government Reporting

First Place

“ Do Independent and third-party candidates have a place in Utah? ”

Sean Higgins

Radio: Public Affairs / Talk Show

First Place

“ Who’s responsible for racism in Davis County and the rest of Utah? ”

RadioWest: Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Tim Slover, Benjamin Bombard

Radio: Best Radio Newscast

First Place

Pamela McCall (July 20,2022

Radio: Criminal Justice

First Place

“ To ease victim’s trauma, the U’s new police station has a soft interview room ”

Ciara Hulet

Radio: Education

First Place

“ Even if it’s not named, students understand the reasons for lockdown drills ”

Martha Harris

Radio: Diversity and Equity

First Place

“ BYU is being tested by racial slurs at a volleyball game. It’s been here before ”

Pamela McCall, Elaine Clark

Radio: Personality Profile

First Place

“ A poet is keeping vigil at the Great Salt Lake during Utah’s legislative session ”

Emily Means

Radio: General News

Second Place

“ Mosquitoes and medication shortages plague new Utah State Correctional Facility, say inmates ”

Sean Higgins

Radio: Government Reporting

Second Place

“ Sen. Gene Davis faces something he hasn’t in decades –– a Democratic primary challenger ”

Emily Means

Radio: Best Radio Newscast

Second Place

Ciara Hulet, Dec. 19, 2022

Radio: General Feature

Second Place

“ Motel vouchers, churches and more ways unsheltered people try to survive in Utah County ”

Ivana Martinez

Radio: Education

Second Place

“ Salt Lake City schools feel it too when gentrification pushes families away ”

Ivana Martinez

Radio: Diversity and Equity

Second Place

“ The @blackmenaces TikTok asks the hard questions to provoke change in BYU student life ”

Pamela McCall

Radio: Personality Profile

Second Place

“ Galina Perova left the Soviet Union for Utah. Now she wants to save family fleeing Ukraine ”

Pamela McCall

Radio: Best Use of Sound

Second Place

“ Sounds Wild and Broken: Exploring the Sonic World with David George Haskell ”

RadioWest: Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Tim Slover, Benjamin Bombard

Radio: Business / Consumer

Second Place

“ Utah has a lot to do if it’s going to move away from coal-fired power ”

Sean Higgins

Radio: Environment

Second Place

“ Danger Cave still evokes life as it was at a Great Salt Lake of 8,000 years ago ”

Elaine Clark

Spanish Language Journalism: Best General News

Second Place

“ Salt Lake City está viviendo un gran boom inmobiliario pero se ven menos niños en las escuelas ”

Ivana Martinez

Videography: Feature

Third Place

“ Suite 7 ”

RadioWest Films

Radio: Best Radio Reporter

Third Place

Martha Harris

Radio: General News

Third Place

“ Utah lawmakers send ‘cease-and-desist’ demands to abortion providers and advocates ”

Saige Miller

Radio: Public Affairs / Talk Show

Third Place

“ Reporter Michael Rezendes shines ‘spotlight’ on the LDS church ”

RadioWest: Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Tim Slover, Benjamin Bombard

Radio: General Feature:

Third Place

“ Clinical study of psychedelic drugs for cancer patients could be a ‘game changer’ ”

Benjamin Bombard

Radio: Education

Third Place

“ For a generation born after 9/11, why it happened proves a difficult question to answer ”

Martha Harris