KUER's Sustainer Thank You Gifts
KUER values our monthly and annual sustaining donors. Nearly 75% of KUER's donors give on a monthly basis and are part of our Sustainer Program. One of the many benefits of giving as a Sustainer is the opportunity to select an annual thank you gift at your donation level.
If you are an annual or monthly Sustainer, you may be eligible for a new thank you gift! You're invited to view our seasonal thank you gifts and select one within your giving level. If you would like to increase your sustaining contribution or make an additional donation for a specific thank you gift, you can do so via this link.
View all available thank you gifts:
$7/month
The classic must-have NPR mug for every public radio listener! The 11 oz. white ceramic mug is microwave and dishwasher safe. Select the NPR Logo Mug with your $7/month sustaining donation.
Our charcoal gray relaxed fit ball cap features an embroidered design from listener Alec Hamilton. Made from 100% cotton with an adjustable antique brass closure. Unisex sizing, one size fits most. Limited quantities available. Select the KUER Baseball Cap with your $7/month sustaining donation.
KUER’s sustainer totes are a public radio play on the iconic ampersand shirts. Show your fellow Utahns that you support public radio when you’re out and about. Limited quantities available. Select the KUER Sustainer Tote with your $7/month sustaining donation.
$8/month
NPR+ is a special collection of podcast benefits that includes bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for some of NPR’s most popular podcasts. Select NPR+ with your $8/month sustaining donation.
$10/month
KUER’s brand new oversized “flour sack” style tea towel is 28”x28” and made of highly absorbent 100% cotton. Select the Utah Flora & Fauna Tea Towel with your $10/month sustaining donation.
The KUER-exclusive socks feature the fan-favorite seagull design from Utah local Shelbi Smith and are one-size-fits-most. Limited quantities available. Select the KUER Seagull Socks with your $10/month sustaining donation.
$12.50/month
The 90s are back! The 33 oz. single wall 18/8 stainless steel bottle features a threaded lid, carrying handle and powder coated finish. Suitable for cold beverages. Hand washing recommended. Do not microwave. Select the Retro 90s Water Bottle with your $12.50/month sustaining donation.
KUER's Dino Mugs are back by popular demand. The pair of mugs feature Utah’s state dinosaur, the Utahraptor ostrommaysorum, and Utah’s state fossil, the Allosaurus fragilis. These two-toned 14 oz. mugs are top-rack dishwasher and microwave safe. Limited quantities available. Select the KUER Dino Mug Set with your $12.50/month sustaining donation.
Get a 12 month subscription to New York Times Games (not available with your standard New York Times subscription). NYT Games includes the popular New York Times Crossword, including archives back to 1993 of more than 10,000 puzzles, as well as the daily and archived puzzles of the Mini, Spelling Bee, Connections, Wordle and more. Select NY Times Games with your $12.50/month sustaining donation.
$15/month
A set of two, unique 16 oz. soda can-shaped glasses, each with their own "State Street" logo and design — one with a teal design and the other in coral. Made in the USA, hand-wash recommended. Select the State Street Soda Can Glasses with your $15/month sustaining donation.
Get a 12 month subscription to New York Times Cooking with unlimited access to over 19,000 recipes. Select New York Times Cooking with your $15/month sustaining donation.
Get 12 months of digital access to The Washington Post. Select this thank you gift with your $15/month sustaining donation.
$20/month
Get 12 months of all-device, digital access to The New York Times. Select The New York Times Digital Subscription with your $20/month sustaining donation.
$35/month
The Midland ER210 Emergency Compact Crank AM/FM Radio features a built-in solar panel, a hand crank for manual recharging and a rechargeable 2200 mAh battery offering up to 32 hours of continuous radio operation. Also supports NOAA weather scans and alerts and has a flashlight with an SOS beacon and a USB port for recharging your devices. Radio comes with a custom KUER carabiner. Select the Emergency Preparedness Radio with your $35/month sustaining donation.
Contact KUER's membership team with any additional questions about thank you gifts: members@kuer.org | (801) 581-5559