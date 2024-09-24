If Utah bans cell phones in schools it could cut students off from SafeUT, too

Utah lawmakers and schools are worried about cell phones in classrooms . State Rep. Steve Eliason is worried about the phones, too. He’s worried about students not having them — and, by extension, not having access to SafeUT .

“Nearly 40% of SafeUT utilization is during school hours,” said Eliason, who is on the SafeUT commission and co-sponsored legislation that led to the app.

Created in response to the state’s high youth suicide rate , SafeUT can connect students experiencing a mental health crisis or who need someone to talk to with a licensed counselor at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Mental Health Institute . Users can also anonymously report tips, like if they hear another student talking about harming others.

Over the past 12 months, Eliason said there have been over a million conversations between students and counselors. He said guns have been removed from schools because of tips received through the app.

SafeUT can be used on a computer and some students have school-issued devices. However, the web browser version doesn’t save the student’s previous conversations so a crisis counselor wouldn’t be able to see if they’ve reached out before. It’s also less discrete.

“We know that some children are in the bathroom [at school] texting SafeUT and they’re looking for support,” said Dr. Kristin Francis, a Huntsman Institute child psychiatrist.

SafeUT “has made a difference in the lives of people that we've seen in the hospital,” thanks to a connection with a counselor who referred them for care and support, she said. So when she discharges patients, she always makes sure they have the app downloaded as a part of their safety plan.

Suicide is the leading cause of death for youth in Utah. Overall, the numbers were down in 2023 compared to 2019, according to data from the state’s Office of the Medical Examiner.

That’s why Eliason is worried that cell phone bans will eliminate a resource that students have, and one the state has spent years educating families about.

“We're trying to keep an open mind about [phone bans]. But no matter what we do, we want to make sure that students still have access to this life-saving resource.”

Some schools only allow students to use phones in between classes. They can also easily grab their phones during safety emergencies. Eliason is more supportive of those kinds of policies.

The SafeUT commission is discussing how to adapt to the schools that ban phones during the day, including passing periods and during lunch, Eliason said. That could involve enhancing the web functionality. But as individual districts and the state look more at restrictions, he wants access to SafeUT to be considered.

Jayden Davis with The Policy Project, a nonprofit working with lawmakers on proposed restrictions, said students’ access to SafeUT has been a big part of the conversation. Davis anticipates there will be changes to the proposed bill before next year's legislative session so there is some flexibility. The bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Lincoln Fillmore , was not available for this story.

The issue of what to do about cell phones is complicated and requires a nuanced answer, Francis said. When students look at their phones during class, even for a few seconds, the child psychiatrist said research shows it hurts their attention and memory recall, making it harder to learn.

“This is a vulnerable time [for kids]. Lots of exposure to social media , [and] screen use is associated with increased rates of depression, anxiety, eating disordered behavior, especially in young women,” Francis said. “Three or more hours a day is significantly correlated with statistical depression rates.”

At the same time, she said there are some good aspects to phone use in schools, like being able to communicate with a parent or SafeUT.

“It's one of those areas that people need to be really thoughtful of and look at all the evidence, [and] have a lot of discussions. I think everyone needs to be involved. I think kids should be involved.”

