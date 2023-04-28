Stained glass art installation wants to help rehab Utah Lake’s rep

Driving through Utah County on I-15, the reflection from Utah Lake to the west creates a backdrop to the valley.

It's one of the largest freshwater lakes in the United States west of the Mississippi River, covering nearly 150 square miles .

Utah Lake boasts a wide variety of recreation such as fishing, boating and kayaking. It's also home to 226 species of birds , 49 mammalian species, 16 amphibian species and reptiles and 18 kinds of fish.

Perhaps one of the best views of the lake can be seen from above. Flights going in and out of the neighboring Provo Municipal Airport fly right over.

Utah Lake's beauty can also be seen in four panels of stained glass art on the second floor of the airport — all as imagined, designed and built by Provo-based artist Jeanne Gomm .

One panel captures light streaming across the lake.

"It is the sun with the beautiful rays of pinks and yellows and oranges. And, you know, I think of morning, the opening of a new day." Gomm explains.

In another of the pieces, a male sandhill crane duck is seen watching over its family near the water.

"Utah Lake is kind of a fun place to be because there are more birds than we even realize."

But not everyone sees the beauty that Gomm captures in her work.

"Utah Lake has faced a PR problem, and people don't see it as a valuable and desirable ecosystem," said Ben Abbott , a professor of ecology at Brigham Young University.

"And so that has led to a lot of neglect and even outright misconceptions about the lake."

It has the reputation of being polluted with harmful algal blooms , invasive species and murky water.

And fixing misconceptions about the lake matters because it is a crucial part of the larger Great Salt Lake ecosystem.

Utah Lake pumps water into the Jordan River which flows north into Salt Lake Valley and eventually into the southeast portion of the Great Salt Lake.

Abbott said there is good news.

“Utah Lake is an ecosystem in recovery,” he said. “This is really a success story, but it still is in its infancy.”

Part of the recovery ranges from research to better understand where pollutants are coming from to treatments in some of the marinas to reduce algae.

Eric Ellis , executive director of the Utah Lake Authority said an additional $5 Million was appropriated by the 2023 Legislature for revitalizing the lake.

"We will see those funds being used towards improving marinas and improving our shoreline as soon as July of this year when those funds become available."

Ciara Hulet / KUER Utah Lake as seen from Vineyard City, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022.

In 2022, the Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands treated over 2,000 acres at Utah Lake to reduce an invasive plant species called phragmites . The June Sucker recovery implementation program has removed 29 million pounds of carp on Utah Lake.

Other efforts include a partnership between the Utah Lake Authority and the Utah Department of Environmental Quality to get algal bloom treatment into the marinas and the lake's highly populated areas.

The algal blooms contain cyanobacteria . A toxin that can make children and adults sick and even kill pets.

"What we're hoping to do is figure out the long term solution. How do we reduce it to the point where we no longer see these broad widespread blooms across the lake every summer," said Ellis.

"The main body of the lake has far fewer blooms than we see kind of at these locations where people are unfortunately most likely to be."

Growth is also impacting the lake. And Abbott said it’s something that will have to be considered going forward.

“We need to be really deliberate about how we grow rather than the urban sprawl model, which we know has really negative consequences for rivers and lakes.”

Ultimately, the lake authority said the lake is largely healthy. And it's still a great place for recreation.

"It produces something that we are not super accustomed to as Utahns," explained Ellis. “We're more used to high mountain alpine lakes that are clear and deep. Utah Lake is a large shallow valley bottom lake. And so it looks different than we're used to."

Jeanne Gomm wants to build a connection for people to Utah Lake through her art — blemishes and all

“It's a part of our community. I think that there is a good future for the beauty and loveliness of the lake,” Gomm said.

And Ellis said this is the perfect time to visit.

“In this year of all years, it'll be a challenge for anybody to get to their favorite mountain lakes for at least a few more months.”