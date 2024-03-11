April 16 — KUER Mug Stop: Loki Coffee

On Tuesday, April 13, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., join KUER staff and reporters at Loki Coffee in Salt Lake City for a cup of coffee in celebration of our Spring Fund Drive!

For a $10 donation to our Spring Fund Drive (happening April 13 - 19, 2024), you can pick up an exclusive custom mug featuring the winning design of our KUER hoodie: seagulls in a cowboy hat! Oh, and we’ll kick in a free cup of coffee.

Spring 2024 Mug Stop: Loki Coffee

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 | 8 - 10 a.m.

325 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, Ut 84111

These mugs are only available at our Spring 2024 Mug Stops!

