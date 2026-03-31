April 16 — KUER Pint Night: HK Brewing

On Thursday, April 16, KUER is taking over HK Brewing in Salt Lake City for Pint Night — 6 to 9 p.m. Stop by, meet Station Manager Cristy Meiners, Assistant News Director Caroline Ballard and other KUER staff.

HK Brewing is pouring beers and $4 draft kombucha all night. And for a $20 donation, you can snag an exclusive pint glass marking KUER's 65th anniversary. This custom KUER pint glass is only available in person at Pint Night.

Come for the drinks. Stay for the conversation. Support local journalism while you're at it.

Spring Pint Night: HK Brewing

Thursday, April 16, 2026 | 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

370 Aspen Ave, Salt Lake City

Can't make it? Come see us at our Mug Stop at Neighborhood Hive on April 18.