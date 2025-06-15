Bystander shot during Salt Lake City No Kings protest dies at the hospital

A 39-year-old man has died after he was shot during the “No Kings” rally in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police confirmed Arthur Folasa Ah Loo was shot during the protest and later died at the hospital during a June 15 press conference. Police Chief Brian Redd said the Utah resident was not the intended target and was an innocent bystander.

“No one should fear coming to a peaceful and lawful demonstration in our city,” he said. “What happened last night was sudden and alarming and not representative of our values here in Salt Lake City or in our state here Utah.”

Redd offered his condolences to the family of the individual who was killed.

More information regarding the incident will be available in the coming days, and Redd cautioned that details were preliminary. Recounting the events on Saturday , he said officers present at the protest ran toward the gunfire. They started looking where the shots came from and soon found a man down on the ground and began life-saving efforts.

Three people were taken into custody in connection with the shooting. Police identified Arturo Gamboa as the person who intended to incite violence at the event. Redd said Gamboa was dressed in black and “hiding in a group of people” at the time of his arrest. Officers also recovered an AR-15-style rifle, a gas mask and a backpack, although Redd said police are still investigating why he had those.

The crowd, Redd said, pointed out Gamboa to police and that their actions were "heroic."

The other two people, who were in high-visibility vests and armed, Redd said, are believed to have been providing “peace-keeping efforts” for the event. Based on witnesses, the men observed Gamboa raise his weapon and charge the crowd.

“Gamboa separated from the crowd at one point during the march, and moved behind a wall where they [the two individuals] noticed him pull out a rifle and begin manipulating it,” Redd said. “Gamboa was then confronted by these two men.”

One of the individuals with a handgun fired three shots and struck Gamboa and the victim. Redd said the individual who discharged his weapon is cooperating with police.

Gamboa was booked into jail on a charge of murder. He is from Utah and doesn’t have a criminal record. No motive has been established.

At least 10,000 people attended the “No Kings” rally on June 14. Redd said officers were well prepared to handle the size of the protest, but did not expect any violence to occur.

“This came out of nowhere,” he said.

