Cox calls on Utah to ‘stay weird’ and true to its character in his State of the State

“Utah, it turns out, is weird.”

Republican Gov. Spencer Cox’s message in his fourth State of the State address celebrated what he considers Utah’s weirdness. Not just the unconventional ways Utahns spell their names and guzzle “dirty diet sodas,” but how the state has challenged conventional wisdom.

“Utahns, far more than people in any other state, reject zero-sum thinking,” he told legislators gathered in the Utah House of Representatives. “Utah still believes in the win-win. We reject false choices and help others succeed. We see abundance in place of scarcity.”

The governor pointed to two politically opposed Utah advocacy groups coming together to celebrate a ban on conversion therapy approved by the Legislature in 2023 as an example of not holding a “zero-sum” mindset. But he did not mention a partisan bill introduced this session that would restrict transgender people from using the bathroom or locker room that aligns with their gender identity in publicly funded and government buildings.

Trent Nelson / Salt Lake Tribune, pool Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his 2024 State of the State address at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

Cox — who is running for reelection this year — spent the beginning of his address going through a laundry list of accomplishments from his first term, including past legislation that cut taxes, conserved water and regulated social media.

The upbeat speech also touted Cox’s “Disagree Better” campaign as chair of the National Governors Association, telling Utahns that “even when we disagree, and disagree passionately, we must still love.”

On the new policy front, Cox touted two marquee initiatives in his record-breaking $29.5 billion proposed state budget: $150 million to accomplish an “audacious” goal to build 35,000 homes by 2028 and nearly $200 million to confront homelessness throughout the state. But he added more work is needed.

“I believe the single largest threat to our future prosperity is the price of housing. Period,” he said. “The American dream is alive in Utah, but it will be dead soon if we don’t get this right. Utah must lead the nation with bold and innovative solutions.”

Addressing homelessness, Cox said “unsanctioned camping must end,” as a way to combat the growing homelessness problem throughout the state.

“We will provide help and services for those in need, real consequences and jail for those who willingly break the law, and civil commitment when absolutely necessary,” he said.

Cox also encouraged lawmakers to fund an initiative that will provide more opportunities for young Utahns to give back to their communities through service programs.

Marielle Scott / Deseret News, pool Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his 2024 State of the State address to the legislature at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

In the Democratic response, House Minority Leader Rep. Angela Romero and Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla agreed with Cox on the urgent need to deal with affordable housing and homelessness.

“For many, the dream of owning a home, the American dream, is no longer attainable,” Escamilla said. “We must work together towards solutions that tackle our housing crisis and open pathways for people to be able to afford a comfortable life in our state.”

Like the bill on transgender access to bathrooms, the governor did not mention the other contentious bill already in front of the Legislature that removes diversity, equity and inclusion programs in public schools, universities and government entities.

The minority caucus believes diversity, equity and inclusion programs should remain as is.

“When we attack diversity, equity and inclusion, we stand against progress,” Escamilla said. “Let's embrace our differences, recognizing that a diverse and inclusive society is stronger. It's stronger for our state and it's stronger for our economy.”

Romero added the Democrats will “strongly condemn any behavior that discriminates against'' Utah's LGBTQ+ community and continue to be a voice in favor of their rights in the halls of the capitol. The Democrats also said they would persist with improving air quality, work on reducing the cost of child care and adapting to the changing demographics of the state.

In Utah’s supermajority Republican Legislature, some versions of the DEI and transgender-focused bills are all but guaranteed to pass and be signed into law by the governor.