WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cox’s 2023 Utah State of the State Address

KUER 90.1 | By KUER News
Published January 18, 2024 at 12:00 AM MST

Gov. Spencer Cox will deliver his annual State of the State Address to the Utah Legislature on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. MT.

KUER and PBS Utah will carry special live coverage of the governor's speech, the Democratic response and follow both with analysis from our State Street team and The Hinckley Report. Live coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. You can watch the speech via the video above, find a radio signal near you or ask your smart speaker to "play KUER."

Politics & Government State of the State2024 Utah Legislative SessionUtah State CapitolSpencer CoxVideo
