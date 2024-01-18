WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cox’s 2023 Utah State of the State Address

Gov. Spencer Cox will deliver his annual State of the State Address to the Utah Legislature on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. MT.

KUER and PBS Utah will carry special live coverage of the governor's speech, the Democratic response and follow both with analysis from our State Street team and The Hinckley Report. Live coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. You can watch the speech via the video above, find a radio signal near you or ask your smart speaker to "play KUER."