Riding Trump’s endorsement, Trent Staggs is the Utah GOP convention pick for Senate

One of the most anticipated races at the Utah GOP’s 2024 nominating convention — other than the governor’s race — was the party’s pick to replace outgoing Sen. Mitt Romney. Other intrigue included the vacant 3rd Congressional District seat that Rep. John Curtis gave up to run for Senate and if incumbent Rep. Celeste Maloy would hold her 2nd Congressional District seat.

In short, the April 27 convention was a long and eventful day for Republican delegates at the Salt Palace in downtown Salt Lake City. Several incumbent candidates failed to secure the delegate vote and the program lasted until nearly midnight.

Senate

There were 10 candidates angling for delegate votes and one big national voice waiting to be heard.

Just as the convention got underway, former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump endorsed Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs for U.S. Senate on Truth Social.

In the post, Trump called Staggs “100% MAGA” and said that he has the former president’s “complete and total endorsement.” When Staggs walked onto the stage, he was met with loud cheers, applause and a standing ovation. He embraced Trump’s endorsement right off the bat.

“What an honor to get a phone call this morning at 6:30 from President Trump saying he has endorsed me, totally and unconditionally,” he said.

The endorsement certainly swayed a portion of delegates, with the Riverton mayor receiving 69.74% of the vote.

If elected, Staggs said he would “never vote for an omnibus spending bill” and “drain the D.C. swamp.” He also said he would “defund the U.N. and “any other institution that undermines our sovereignty.”

“As your senator, I will finally eliminate the federal Department of Education. And so parents can control their own kids' education.”

Sean Higgins / KUER Although Rep. John Curtis was a relatively late entry to the Senate race, the former Provo Mayor still managed to finish second amongst the delegates, April 27, 2024. He also gathered signatures and will appear on the June 25 primary ballot.

Rep. John Curtis also had a strong showing in the crowded field, with 30.26% of delegates supporting the current congressman. Curtis is fresh off a poll of Republican voters that showed the three-term representative with more support than any other Senate candidate.

“Who do you trust to step up to the plate?” Curtis asked delegates.

“Do you choose the rookie fresh from the minor leagues? The newcomer yet to don the uniform? The eloquent speaker? No. You choose the proven player. The one with a track record of hitting it out of the park.”

Former Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson and Jason Walton took the signature path to the primary election, as did Curtis. They’ll join Staggs on the June 25 ballot.

Sean Higgins / KUER Former Utah Speaker of the House Brad Wilson addresses delegates at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City, April 27, 2024. Wilson gathered signatures and will appear on the June 25 primary ballot.

1st Congressional District

The three candidates vying for Utah’s 1st Congressional District stayed on message with the party platform – speaking heavily about the state of national fiscal spending, immigration and social issues, like ESG.

Derek Draper was eliminated after the first round of voting. That left incumbent Rep. Blake Moore and Paul Miller for delegates to choose from.

Moore was met with a mix of cheers and a few loud boos from the crowd. While on stage, he spoke about the record of Republicans in Washington and their ability to push back against President Joe Biden’s policy plans.

“We impeached Secretary Mayorkas. We ended the COVID-19 emergency and we began leading the charge against Communist China,” he said. “Even in a tiny majority, we eliminate [Biden’s] ability to introduce any more of his tax and spend plan.”

Paul Miller attacked Moore, claiming he “paid for his vote” to Washington. If elected to the U.S. House, Miller said he would “vote no on spending bills until we can filter out the wasteful spending.”

Miller received 54.86% of the delegate vote to Moore’s 45.14%. Both are headed to the primary election. However, Moore was already on the ballot because he gathered enough signatures to land on the primary ballot.

Sean Higgins / KUER Colby Jenkins used the endorsement of Utah Sen. Mike Lee to put up a serious challenge to incumbent Rep. Celeste Maloy in the race for the GOP nomination for Congressional District 2, April 27, 2024. Although Jenkins got the most votes, he did not reach the 60% threshold to knock Maloy out of the race and both will face off in the June 25 primary.

2nd Congressional District

Utah’s current delegation in Washington split their support over the nominees for the 2nd Congressional District.

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee made waves with his endorsements in the lead-up to the convention. Utah’s senior senator threw his weight behind Colby Jenkins. The move was significant because incumbent Rep. Celeste Maloy is running for her first full term in Congress after filling out the remaining term of former Rep. Chris Stewart, who resigned from his seat in late 2023.

Jenkins was joined by Lee on stage.

“Courage takes many forms. And what we just saw from our senator endorsing me against an incumbent in his own state and party takes a unique kind of courage,” he said.

Jenkins called Maloy out for her votes during her five months in Washington. He asked the crowd to answer loudly if they would vote against the policies Maloy had approved.

“Would you, like my opponent, vote for the $1.2 trillion Schumer-Biden omnibus spending bill with millions in woke earmarks? Would you, like my opponent, vote to send $500 million to the government of Jordan to secure their borders, while doing nothing about the millions of illegals flooding across our own border?”

In a show of support, Rep. Burgess Owens joined Maloy on stage, stating she is “willing to do the hard lifting to make things work.”

Maloy said she “will not bow down to anyone … [including] a senator” in a not-so-subtle jab at Lee’s backing of Jenkins. She tried to relate to the delegates, stating she’s “tired of government overreach.”

“I understand where you're coming from because I'm just like you. We have the same dirt under our fingernails. We're frustrated by the same policies,” she said. “We demand the right to speak freely, to worship how we wish, to own guns if we want and to have the government just generally stay out of our business.”

However, the race for the nomination isn’t done yet. Neither candidate was able to secure 60% of the vote and will continue vying for the Republican vote in the primary. Jenkins took 56.85% of the contention vote to Maloy’s 43.15%.

Sean Higgins / KUER Rep. Burgess Owens spoke on behalf of his House colleague Rep. Celeste Maloy in her close race with Colby Jenkins, April 27, 2024. Despite finishing behind Jenkins, Maloy managed to secure enough of the delegate vote to force a primary.

3rd Congressional District

Nine candidates fought for Rep. John Curtis’s vacant House seat after he announced his Senate bid.

After six rounds of voting, state Sen. Mike Kennedy took the win with 61.51% of the vote.

“It's time for Washington to stop complaining and pointing fingers, and it's beyond time to solve these problems,” said Kennedy, who is also a family physician when he’s not on Utah’s Capitol Hill.

“It's easy to lose hope, but I know that a grim diagnosis does not mean a grim outcome … I've dedicated my life to solving problems and defending common sense values. I don't give up on my patients and I will never give up on America.”

Kennedy added he is “unapologetically pro-life,” supports congressional term limits, that he “proudly” voted against establishing a new state flag and is for “protecting our children from harmful, irreversible transgender surgeries.” The state senator sponsored legislation that banned transgender youth from undergoing gender-affirming surgeries or using hormone therapy.

Zac Wilson, a 29-year-old who is chair of the Utah Young Republicans, came in second place with 38.49% of the vote. He tried to appeal to delegates with his age, arguing he could connect the party to the young people it needs.

“We have young Democratic Socialists in the House of Representatives. We have young people protesting America and our allies across college campuses,” Wilson said. “It is time to send a young conservative voice back to Washington, D.C. My competitors understand my abilities and our momentum.”

Kennedy will join John Dougall, Case Lawrence, Stewart Peay and JR Bird who all qualified for the primary by gathering signatures.

4th Congressional District

Rep. Burgess Owens will head straight to the general election. He was the only candidate in the field. His opponent will be Democratic nominee Katrina Fallick-Wang in the Nov. 5 general election.

Utah Democrats

The Utah Democratic Party also hosted their nominating convention at Cottonwood High School.

Mountaineer and climate activist Caroline Gleich officially secured the Democrat’s nomination for Senate.

“We’re running a historically strong campaign focused on our families, our freedom, and our future,” Gleich said in a statement. “I’m excited to take our message directly to Utahns as we move into the general election. As a ski mountaineer who has climbed the highest mountains in the world against all odds, I’m no stranger to a tough challenge and am ready to take this campaign to the summit in November.”

Katrina Fallick-Wang will face off against Republican Rep. Burgess Owens in the general election. She won more than 55% of the delegate vote.

Primary elections for Democrats and Republicans are June 25.