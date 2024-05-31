1st Congressional GOP primary voter guide: What to know about Paul Miller and Blake Moore

Incumbent Blake Moore, of Ogden, is seeking another term representing Utah’s 1st Congressional District. His challenger is Paul Miller of South Ogden. He works in the electrical industry and this is his first foray into politics.

We asked Utahns what mattered to them during the primary season and that feedback informed this primary voter guide.

Methodology: An identical survey was sent to both campaigns. Provided answers were fact-checked prior to the publication of this guide and we included links and/or editor’s notes on our findings. If a candidate did not respond, KUER leaned on public statements, interviews and additional reporting to provide voters with useful information. Candidates appear in alphabetical order by surname.

Why do you want this job? (Mikaela, Morgan County)

Miller: Because I'm sick of politicians selling our Country out, and enriching themselves through insider trading and other unethical practices. I want our Congressional delegation to vote according to how the voters want them to vote.

Moore: Representing the First District of Utah in Congress has been the honor of my professional life. I love helping the people, nonprofits, towns, and small businesses that make Utah such a welcoming place to live. Continuing to help bring jobs and funding to Hill Air Force Base is one of the main reasons I want to stay the course in this job. One of my biggest policy priorities is to drive wage growth and job opportunities so that Utahns can thrive and support their families. If Republicans stick together and succeed in November, our focus will be on securing the border, empowering families as we protect and raise our children, and rebooting our economy.

If elected, how do you plan to represent all of your constituents, not just those of your own party? (Alison, Salt Lake County)

Miller: I'm being elected to Represent ALL of my constituents policy-wise. My office would need to provide my Congressional services to all of my constituents. But as far as policy goes. I am more concerned about pleasing those that voted for me. The majority of the District voted for my principles, so that's what I will represent.

Moore: I'm a strong principled conservative who believes in the pragmatism of bipartisanship in divided government to push across solutions to our nation's greatest challenges. Ultimately we cannot solve our nation's debt and deficit crisis without buy-in from both parties. As such, I am a proud member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus and the Bipartisan Working Group. I recently brought one of my Democrat colleagues from California to Utah to tour Hill Air Force Base and businesses across the district through an initiative with the Bipartisan Policy Center. I've had success working with Democrats on legislation on the Great Salt Lake, creating public recreational shooting ranges on public lands, my Fiscal State of the Nation proposal, and other natural resources and defense initiatives.

How will you build consensus in Washington to address immigration issues? (Judy, Salt Lake)

Miller: The House passed the Secure our Border Act of 2023, which I am in favor of. So I don't know much more consensus you would need. I can't control the Senate, or the Democrat Party's radical views on Immigration and open borders.

Moore: The southern border is a national security and humanitarian disaster caused by open border policies. The Biden Administration has overturned policies that helped deter illegal activity at the border. It has even considered implementing a "Remain in Texas" policy to replace the "Remain in Mexico" policy to deal with the influx of immigrants entering the country illegally. I am fighting against the surging crisis, voting for H.R. 2 to secure the border and combat illegal immigration. I invited a border patrol agent to testify in front of the Natural Resources Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee on how President Biden's border policies are allowing drugs to flow into our communities. I am committed to keeping children safe from traffickers; strengthening our asylum system; and ending Biden's catch and release approach. At the same time, I believe in providing temporary worker visas to the Utah businesses that are creating jobs for Utahns in our local economy, supporting the bipartisan Afghan Adjustment Act to help those who served our country and were abandoned by the Biden Administration, and assisting refugees from Ukraine and other war zones.

What are your ideas for addressing long-term sustainability issues with social security? (Judy, Salt Lake)

Miller: One idea that has been brought up is changing the inflation rate of Social Security. It would lower the inflation rate by nearly 7%, and is projected to save the program in the long term. As we are aware, the Social Security Program will become insolvent by 2034. [Editor’s note: Cost-of-living adjustments increase Social Security benefits as spending power is reduced by inflation. In 2022, the adjustment was 8.7% and just 3.2% in 2023. The adjustment is variable and calculated on the consumer price index. A new government report has pushed the insolvency date for Social Security back to 2036. ]

Moore: "We simply must modernize and reform Medicare and Social Security if we want to give the next generation a fighting chance. In 2053, when my sons are raising their own families, the interest on America's debt payments will take up 40 percent of all federal revenues. America has a spending problem, and over half of our budget is Social Security and Medicare. But the only way Congress will limit our mandatory spending is if there is buy-in from Americans across the country. That's why I created a Debt & Deficit Task Force in Ogden with local stakeholders and business leaders to shine a light on out-of-control spending, harness northern Utah's expertise to create solutions, reverse the trajectory of our addiction to spending, and put America back on the right track. Please see my Task Force recommendations. I've also passed my Fiscal State of the Nation Act, supported the Fiscal Responsibility Act and the resulting cuts of $2.1 trillion, and am pushing a debt commission to identify policies to improve our fiscal health." [Editor’s note: Figures on government spending for the fiscal year 2024 show that Social Security and Medicare account for 33% of the budget.]

What is your stance on abortion? What is the role of the government in regulating abortion? (Kate, Salt Lake City)

What will you do to improve the national statistics on women’s issues such as pay disparities and the cost of daycare? (Rhonda, Iron County)

Miller: I don't think the government should be picking Winners and Losers. I don't believe in promoting certain demographics in society. We need to promote Americans as a whole equally. Equal opportunities, not equal outcomes.

Moore: I believe in equal opportunity and a level playing field. The Biden Administration's addiction to spending has failed Utah families through inflation and skyrocketing gas, housing, childcare, and grocery prices. Reining in the tax-and-spend agenda is vital for making life more affordable. I support tax and regulatory reform and flexible work schedules that will help get more people into the workforce, increase real wage growth, and create more good-paying jobs. I agree that childcare is way too expensive and that's why I've supported funding for the Child Care and Development Block Grant program and legislation to increase the amount of money families can save tax-free in Dependent Care FSAs. I'm against unnecessary regulations, wasteful federal spending, and policies like a higher mandatory federal minimum wage that unintentionally but directly lead to higher childcare costs. When childcare costs are too high, middle- and low-income women are more likely to drop out of the labor force. We need to increase access to daycare licenses, change policies around Head Start and 529s, support flexible and part-time work arrangements, and make it easier for families to save tax free.

What will you do to support public education? (CJ, Salt Lake County)

Miller: I believe Education should be a State issue. Unless there is funding that could be discussed, I don't see this being much of a Federal issue.

Moore: My own kids have greatly benefited from Utah's wonderful public education system, and my wife and I have personally interacted with so many amazing teachers and administrators who are committed to engaging families. A good education should be available for all kids, no matter their background or geographic location. I believe in paying teachers well, incentivizing good outcomes, and allowing our state and local communities to run our schools instead of the federal government. Moms and dads come first when it comes to deciding how to educate our kids. I strongly believe in parent choice and input when it comes to classroom and curriculum transparency and charter school and homeschool options.

How would you balance the issue of federal vs. state oversight of public lands? (Jacquelyn, Garfield County)

Miller: I'm getting really tired of the land grabs by these Democrat Presidents. They are abusing the Antiquities Act. We need to look into reforming the Antiquities Act or repealing it. The States should ultimately have control over the land unless it is a National Park, or some Federal Installation.

Moore: In Utah, we know that the people closest to the land know how to manage it better than anyone in Washington, D.C. In Congress, I am fighting against the Biden Administration's overreach into Utah's backyard. I have authored bills to increase recreational opportunities and have supported legislation that blocks Biden Administration rules that could prevent new grazing, energy production, and recreation on large swaths of public land without any input from the local communities or the State. I am committed to making sure that the people who live in the heart of public lands are leading the land management decisions that affect us. I also believe the public should have every opportunity to recreate and enjoy the lands that make Utah beautiful.

What is your approach to environmental protection and energy production? (Rob, Salt Lake County)

Miller: I think we need to protect our environments, but also maintain resilient energy production. Our Coal Generators in Utah are the cleanest in the world! We need that baseload power on demand. I think we need to let technology lead the way on energy production, and not going all-in for "renewables". [Editor’s note: In 2022, 53% of Utah’s coal generation came from coal, according to government data from the Energy Information Administration . That’s down from 75% in 2015. The state is currently suing the EPA over rules to reduce emissions from coal power plants. One of the state’s arguments is that carbon capture technologies aren’t feasible for large plants. ]

Moore: I believe that we can and should have policies that make energy affordable and reliable for Utah's families, while also ensuring that the outdoors we love are around for future generations to enjoy. The U.S. has abundant resources and an innovative private sector that produces energy cleaner than anywhere in the world. We should celebrate that and export our innovation to the developing world. If we don't, China and Russia will take the lead--and they will do so without any thought for the environment. Instead of standing in the U.S. energy sector's way, I am working to reform our permitting system, increase domestic critical mineral production, and rebuild American energy dominance around the world. [Editor’s note: For context, the U.S. Energy Information Administration notes that renewable energy production and consumption reached record highs in 2022, of about 13%. Petroleum accounted for 36% of the U.S. energy consumption in 2022, while coal accounted for 10%. U.S. total annual energy production has exceeded total annual energy consumption since 2019.]

Do you support aid to Ukraine? What role does the U.S. have in international conflicts? (Janet, Weber County)

Miller: No, I do not support Ukraine Aid. It's a money laundering scheme for the Military Industrial Complex and Ukraine needs to strike a Peace deal. The US shouldn't have a role in global conflicts unless it directly involves us. I'm against Israel Aid, unless it is for replenishing the Iron Dome, and Iron Beam munitions. We don't have any money. We need to start acting like it.

Moore: Last month, I wrote a public statement on my support of the foreign aid package and America's role in foreign conflicts that can be found here. An excerpt: "The overwhelming majority of this money is going directly back into the U.S. economy and supporting jobs at home...I certainly do not believe that any country should presume that it's the U.S. taxpayer's role to undersign every conflict or war against aggressors. But as China and Russia seek to undermine our economic prosperity and security, I believe today's packages are squarely in our national interest because they allow us to improve our supply chains and industrial base, modernize our own weapons, and encourage our European partners to increase their own defense budgets and overall burden sharing...The bottom line is that we must grapple with the bad actors who are creating the riskiest and most unstable geopolitical moment since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. Stopping the march of our enemies is not just a rhetorical exercise; resources are necessary to accomplish this." [Editor's note: For context, the Council on Foreign Relations broke down how much U.S. aid is sent to Ukraine including spending that happens domestically. It was last updated on May 9, 2024.]

KUER's Saige Miller, Caroline Ballard, Elaine Clark and Jim Hill contributed to this guide along with independent fact checker Shania Emmett.

This voter guide was produced in collaboration with PBS Utah and America Amplified.