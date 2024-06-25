Gov. Cox cruises to a comfortable win in Utah’s GOP primary

After months of campaigning, Gov. Spencer Cox has emerged victorious in the Utah Republican primary. He faced state Rep. Phil Lyman in his quest for a second term as the state’s leader. The Associated Press called the race for Cox at 8:24 p.m.

Cox faced criticism from the right wing of his party throughout the campaign, losing to Lyman at April’s state GOP nominating convention by 35 points. He ultimately advanced to the ballot through a signature-gathering campaign. Cox’s detractors take issue with a growing state budget and say he’s too moderate on LGBTQ+ issues and immigration.

But Cox managed to overcome that opposition on Tuesday night.

Cox did have a strong conservative record to lean on, signing bills like a ban on gender-affirming care for minors and eliminating DEI programs in schools and government agencies.

His ability to shrug off criticism might be linked to how favorably governors are perceived nationally.

“Somehow governors have managed to kind of break away or make themselves different from national politics,” said Brigham Young University political science professor Michael Barber.

“When I see his behavior, I see him very carefully walking this line between being a very conservative Republican, but also doing things to visibly signal that he's, quote unquote ‘different’ Republican.”

According to polling from Morning Consult, governors are much more popular than their respective state’s senators or representatives. Cox was the second most popular governor in 2023, according to those rankings.

In the week before the primary, polling showed Cox with a comfortable lead, but Lyman still had strong support in rural Utah.

Cox has also not embraced the style or rhetoric of former President Donald Trump. When asked in February if he would support the presumptive 2024 GOP nominee, he said he intended to write in a candidate and added that both Republicans and Democrats were “making a huge mistake” with who they nominated for president this year.

While Utah has not elected a Democrat to statewide office since the late Attorney General Jan Graham in 1996, Cox’s victory signals to Barber that Utah Republicans “are just a little bit different than Republicans nationally” — something that was seen with Rep. John Curtis’ win in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate.

“We've got a lot of data suggesting that they're just not really into Donald Trump. And I think a lot of these things are a kind of not explicit all the time, but implicit rejection of Trump and Trumpism.”

Cox will face Democratic state Rep. Brian King in November’s general election.

