© 2024 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🐘 RNC updates via NPR: Trump makes first public appearance since assassination attempt

WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of the 2024 Republican National Convention

KUER 90.1 | By KUER News,
Associated Press
Published July 16, 2024 at 2:00 AM MDT

Former President Donald Trump, two days after surviving an attempted assassination, appeared triumphantly at the Republican National Convention's opening night with a bandage over his right ear. Delegates cheered wildly as Trump appeared onscreen backstage and then emerged, visibly emotional, as Lee Greenwood sang “God Bless the USA." Trump did not address the convention.

Trump's appearance came hours after delegates nominated the former president to lead their ticket for a third time and cheered Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate.

“We must unite as a party, and we must unite as a nation,” said Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley, Trump’s handpicked party leader, as he opened Monday's primetime national convention session. “We must show the same strength and resilience as President Trump and lead this nation to a greater future.”

Even speakers known for incendiary rhetoric like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson focused on the party's new theme of unity.

Catch up on what happened on Day 1 in NPR's RNC live blog.

Direct convention feed via PBS
Tags
Politics & Government Elections 2024Republican National ConventionPresidential ElectionRepublican PartyUtah Republican PartyDonald TrumpJD VanceVideo
Related Content
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate