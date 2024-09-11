WATCH LIVE: 2024 Utah governor debate with Spencer Cox, Brian King and J. Robert Latham

Gov. Spencer Cox seeks another term in office after an easy win in the Republican primary — but a tumultuous summer of fending off attacks from Phil Lyman, his GOP primary challenger, a surprise about face on former President Donald Trump and a following controversy at Arlington National Cemetery. Cox will face Rep. Brian King, the Democratic nominee, and Libertarian J. Robert Latham in November.

The 2024 Utah governor debate will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at 6 p.m. MT from the Grand Theatre at Salt Lake Community College. The debate, organized by the Utah Debate Commission, will be moderated by Jason Perry, host of The Hinckley Report.