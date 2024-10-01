WATCH LIVE: 2024 Utah Attorney General debate with Bautista, Brown, McCullough and Quist

With current Republican Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes not seeking reelection, GOP nominee Derek Brown fended off two other challengers in the party primary to secure his nomination. Now, Brown faces three challengers in the November general election: Democrat Rudy Bautista, Libertarian Andrew McCullough and Michelle Quist of the United Utah Party.

The 2024 Utah Attorney General debate will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at 6 p.m. MDT from Sterling Church Auditorium on the campus of Southern Utah University. The debate, organized by the Utah Debate Commission, will be moderated by Maura Carabello the founder and president of The Exoro Group, a public policy company based in Salt Lake City