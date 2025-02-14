Utah’s black license plates are so hot, a lawmaker is eyeing a cut of the action

Utah’s black and white license plates have been a runaway success. Since their launch in 2023, the special plates have raised more than $6.4 million for the Utah Historical Society. They’ve brought in $4.97 million in 2024 alone, according to the Utah State Tax Commission.

Which might be a problem, as one lawmaker sees it.

“When you talk to people who buy black plates, they don't necessarily buy them because they're supporting [the Utah Department of] Community and Cultural Engagement,” said Republican Rep. Val Peterson . “They're buying those plates because it looks cool on their car.”

To that end, he believes any revenue above $500,000 from special plates should go to the state. Peterson sponsored HB324 to make that law.

The popularity of the black and white historical plates makes them stand out. No other special plates would be affected, Peterson said, as none bring in more than $500,000 per year. The bill would not affect plates that benefit colleges and universities or private nonprofits.

“It's not like a university plate that has Southern Utah University on it. This is just a black plate that says Utah on it,” he said in a House Transportation Committee meeting on Feb. 14. “And so I think that it still falls under our purview, and it falls under our purview to make sure that those funds are being allocated in the way that we are consistent with.”

Republican Rep. Norman Thurston , however, said sending the funds where they’ve already been going is consistent. He noted that auditors have three criteria for the management of voluntary donations: transparency, oversight and accountability. He argued rerouting black plate funds would not be appropriate.

“I asked [auditors], well, what if somebody doesn't really know why they donated? They said, ‘It doesn't matter. You have to stick with the advertised purpose, even if it wasn't well advertised.’”

Putting those funds to a different use could come at the cost of transparency, said Rep. Mike Petersen , another Republican committee member. He noted the Department of Motor Vehicles website states where funds from each special plate go.

“On our website, Utah.gov, that's what it says that we're going to do. And I have real heartburn about saying one thing and doing another.”

History enthusiasts spoke against the bill while acknowledging that it was an improvement upon the original version that capped funds at $300,000.

“We are serving the people of Utah as you direct us to do, and we appreciate the opportunity to do so in glorious fashion, particularly as we create this new [ Museum of Utah ],” said Donna Law, executive director of the Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement , which oversees the Utah Historical Society. “We appreciate the sponsor’s effort and know that Utah history is that place where we get to celebrate, honor and perpetuate Utah's values.”

As a compromise, the new version would also send a one-time payment of up to $3.5 million to benefit the Historical Society. That would leave roughly $10 million total in license plate funds for the museum.

To Peterson, it's about the Legislature’s responsibility to allocate funds in the best way possible.

“Community and Cultural Engagement receives $42 million from General Fund monies. They have a budget of $70 million. It's our responsibility to have that oversight, to have the constitutional power of the purse.”

The Utah Historical Society, as one of seven divisions and two offices under Community and Cultural Engagement, has been allocated roughly $8 million from the General Fund for fiscal year 2025. That does not include revenue from license plates.

Thurston asked if special plate fees are raising more money than the historical society could need.

Law said it’s hard to know how much it will cost to set up and maintain the galleries under the historical society’s control.

“We are still building the museum, and so it's a little hard to know what all the needs might be,” she said.

As the bill became public, Law said she heard from Utahns who bought the plate because of their passion for history.

Kim Wilson, a member of the Board of State History , said he drove to Salt Lake City from Kamas in a blizzard to speak against the bill. He said he bought multiple plates to support state history.

“I've talked to everybody who would hear me out, encouraging [them] to buy these plates,” he said. “There are a whole lot of us who bought that thing, including [for] my old farm truck, with the expectation of the money coming.”

Brad Westwood, former director of the Utah State Historical Society, called the organization one of the least politically powerful in the state.

“I urge that you not pass this amendment,” he said, “that we not be punished for having a winning idea.”

Peterson said he didn’t “view this as punishing them.”

The committee voted to hold the bill for now. That means it does not immediately move to the full House but could be considered again later this session.