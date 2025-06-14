What we saw at the morning No Kings anti-Trump rally in Salt Lake City

With his dog tags around his neck, Adrian Wilson was one in a sea of Utahns that flocked to the University of Utah Saturday morning for the first of two “No Kings” protests in Salt Lake City.

Wilson joined the U.S. military at 18 years old to fight for his country and the Constitution.

“I feel like those rights are being infringed on right now,” he said.

People of all ages with American flags and signs flooded the plaza in front of the university’s Marriott Library. Campus police estimated 3,000 to 5,000 packed the space. Gatherings in Utah and across the country marked a day of defiance against the authoritarianism they believe is occurring under President Donald Trump. Others came to support democracy, LGBTQ+ rights and immigration.

The demonstrations coincided with a military parade in Washington, D.C., intended to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. It’s also Trump’s 79th birthday .

Jamie Carter of DemCast, one of the many speakers to address the crowd, said the president “has defied the courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, slashed our services and is now sending the military out against you as citizens.”

To Carter, there “could not be a more perfect moment for the No Kings message.”

Elaine Clark / KUER Speakers reiterated the importance of remaining peaceful during the protest. Organizers encouraged attendees not to react if confronted by “agitators.”

Organizers encouraged attendees not to react if confronted by “agitators.” Various police departments were present but largely remained on the outskirts of the rally. Previous protests unrelated to “No Kings” have become violent in other parts of the country. In response, Gov. Spencer Cox vowed that Utah would be “overprepared” to hold those who get violent accountable.

Under a sign that read “Get your tiny hands off my future,” 11-year-old McKenna Chase had traveled from Kaysville with her mom to the protest. She wanted to attend because she doesn’t like the president.

“He's making all sorts of bad decisions for America,” Chase said. “He's just robbing people of their job for no reason.”

One thing that stood out in the crowd was the number of American flags, some of which were flown upside down in a traditional sign of extreme distress. Bianca Ocampo and Mereida Ocampo stood together waving a half-American and half-Mexican flag.

“I'm Mexican-American, and this is my flag,” said Mereida, whose parents migrated to the country, making her a first-generation American. “My kids are, too, and they should be proud of it. They shouldn't be ashamed of it.”

She was at the protest to represent people like her parents, who couldn’t be there. If it wasn’t for their sacrifice, she said, she wouldn’t have the opportunities she has today.

Elaine Clark / KUER University of Utah campus police estimated that 3,000-5,000 people attended the Saturday morning protest organized by Salt Lake Inidvisible. The protest was the first of two planned for June 14. The second protest will be held at Pioneer Park near downtown Salt Lake City later that day.

Neither like what they’re seeing at the federal level. Bianca said she’s concerned with how certain people are being treated under the administration, adding everyone deserves rights and access to due process, regardless of legal status.

“This isn't the America that we live for,” she said. “They don't deserve to be taking people away just because of their skin color.”

Bianca also expressed frustration for veterans and the potential benefit cuts they will face if the president’s “one big beautiful bill” budget plan passes the Senate. At least a thousand veterans are at risk of losing access to a variety of medical treatments, according to ProPublica .

“They work their butts off for us,” she said. “They're getting their benefits taken away after years and years of service and dedication to America. That's not fair.”

Salt Lake Indivisible, the local branch of the national Indivisible organization, organized the morning’s rally. It’s also one of 10 rallies across the state and the first of two in Salt Lake City. Saturday night’s “No Kings” protest will be across town at Pioneer Park at 6 p.m. Officials are expecting a much larger crowd for that protest.

Editor’s note: KUER is a licensee of the University of Utah but operates as an editorially independent news organization.