As urban wildfire risk grows, the hydrant isn’t up to the task, says BYU expert

Hot temperatures, low relative humidity and intense winds in drought-stricken Utah and the West have fanned the flames of wildfires this year.

So far this season, fires have destroyed homes and outbuildings in Utah’s Pine Valley and outside of La Sal.

But what would happen if wildfires spread to densely populated, urban areas of Utah — which so far have been spared?

Recent devastating fires in Los Angeles and Maui have drawn attention to the possibility of it happening elsewhere .

“We have the same kind of topography and risk, and a lot of our urban development has been encroaching on wild lands for many years now,” said Rob Sowby , assistant professor of civil and construction engineering at Brigham Young University. “This is the classic risk zone where what starts as a wildfire jumps to urban structures like it did in those two instances.”

Sowby published research earlier this year on the role of public water systems in firefighting.

Just like in LA and Maui, Utah could face problems with urban water infrastructure. In Maui, power went out , and the water pumps didn’t work. In Los Angeles, hydrants ran dry.

Cities and towns in Utah would be in trouble under similar circumstances, he said. As soon as a fire spreads to multiple, close structures and goes on for more than a few hours, it overwhelms the capacity of water systems intended for a brief, isolated fire.

“Once you have more than two or three fire hydrants open fighting a fire, the water just runs out so fast we can’t replenish it because we can’t store enough water. Also, we can’t pressurize enough water for those kinds of extreme situations if they were to happen in Utah,” Sowby said.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Pamela McCall: Overall, is Utah ready for an urban wildfire?

Rob Sowby: We’ve already seen a few small ones this year on the fringes of some of our communities. I saw a fire break out in Cedar Hills a couple of weeks ago, and fortunately, it was contained. But, it could have easily spread to homes up there, then into neighboring developments, and on into the city. So, are we prepared? The simple answer is no.

PM: You’ve written that urban public water infrastructure isn’t enough to handle fast-spreading fires that last for days. What’s to be done then?

RS: Developers need to be aware of the risks where they’re building homes in the first place. And homeowners should not depend on public water systems and its fire hydrants to save the day. Homes need to be built with fire-resistant materials, and plans should include fire sprinklers. Structures should have defensible clear spaces, without trees and other flammable materials near them.

PM: Those sound like preparations for people living in the foothills or rural areas. What about homeowners in packed urban neighborhoods?

RS: A lot of us are probably underprepared for when a wildfire becomes an urban fire and the reality that water systems can’t operate in an extreme range for more than a couple of hours. So everyone needs to be prepared. Homeowners everywhere should take more responsibility and not assume the water system will rescue them.

