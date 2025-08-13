Randall and Hughes set to advance in the primary for St. George mayor

St. George incumbents are one step closer to reelection.

Preliminary primary election results , as of Aug. 13, show St. George Mayor Michele Randall (43.3% of the vote) and challenger Jimmie Hughes (37.6%) received enough votes to advance to a two-person contest in November’s general election.

Randall became the southwest Utah city’s first female mayor in 2021. She has been at the helm during a time of rapid growth for St. George, with major projects such as constructing a new city hall , expanding the airport and building out the city’s water infrastructure to stretch its strained supply .

Her tenure has also seen controversy. St. George was sued over denying a permit to drag show performers, for which the city ultimately settled and apologized. Randall also faced protests in 2023 when she temporarily instituted a policy that prohibited in-person public comments at city council meetings.

Hughes has been on the city council since 2011 and lost to Randall in the 2021 mayoral election.

In the St. George City Council race, incumbents Michelle Tanner (22.6% of the vote) and Natalie Larsen (20%) are also poised to advance. Both are first-term members of the five-person council.

Tanner and Larsen would face off against two newcomers for the two open seats in the general election.

Jami Leavitt , a photographer whose mother is a former mayor of Midway in Wasatch County, got 18.2% of the vote. Semi-retired construction contractor, Greg Aldred , came in fourth with 14.8%. Aldred unsuccessfully ran for city council in 2023, 2021, 2019 and 2017.

Voter turnout was 23% in Washington County and 24% in Iron County, according to state data.

Because of a bill the Legislature passed earlier in 2025, voters now need to make sure officials receive their mail ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Previously, ballots could be accepted late as long as they were postmarked by the day before. Voting rights advocates have argued the change will hinder some Utahns’ access to the ballot.

The candidates who didn’t make the cut in the mayoral race were Brannon Razo, a cook who is part of the Shivwits Band of Paiutes, and Aros Mackey , who works as a human trafficking investigator. Mackey unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the city council in 2023.

Council challengers who fell short include Nathan Caplin, who directs the Higher Education for Incarcerated Youth program at Utah Tech University, aviation professional Shane Losee and Bryan Thiriot, who has been executive director of the Five County Association of Governments since 2013.

While all the St. George incumbents appear to have sailed through to the next round, that wasn’t the case elsewhere in Washington County.

Preliminary results in the Hurricane mayoral race show city councilman Clark Fawcett gained more votes than Mayor Nanette Billings , although both are in line to advance to the general election. Mayor Billings stirred controversy in July when she admitted to removing campaign signs put up by one of her other challengers, Gary Sanders .

Hurricane City Council incumbent Kevin Thomas appears to have barely advanced to the general election, with the fourth-most votes in the primary. Finishing in front of him were former city power director David Imlay , former police chief Lynn Excell and hunting outfitter Michael Hirschi .

Ivins City Council members Lance Anderson and Mike Scott both ran for another term, but early results indicate only Scott gained enough votes to make it to the general election. He would be joined by three others: retired geoscientist Wayne Pennington , entrepreneur Dillon Hurt and Shad Johnsen , who owns a cabinet and closet business. Ivins Mayor Chris Hart isn’t seeking another term, and council member Kevin Smith is the only candidate running to replace him.

In Iron County, Cedar City Mayor Garth Green is also not seeking reelection. The field of four people vying to replace him seems to have narrowed to two: real estate agent Steve Nelson and construction company owner Phil Schmidt . Early results show city council incumbents R. Scott Phillips and Ronald Riddle are set to advance to the general election, along with two newcomers: retired Ford Motor Company executive Waldo Galán and Kathy Long, vice chair of the Iron County Democratic Party .