St. George council incumbents survive the primary but will face pro-Dixie challengers

St. George voters picked their top six candidates from a wide-ranging field of 14 contenders Tuesday night in the city council primary election.

Preliminary results as of Tuesday night show incumbents Dannielle Larkin (12.33% of the vote), Jimmie Hughes (10.93%) and Gregg McArthur (9.23%) have all advanced, along with challengers Steve Kemp (10.23%), Paula Smith (9.38%) and Brad Bennett (9.25%).

The six candidates will now campaign to fill three spots on the five-member St. George City Council in the general election scheduled for Nov. 21. The belated Sept. 5 primary and upcoming general election were the result of changes the Legislature made to accommodate the special election to replace Congressman Chris Stewart, who is leaving office this month .

While the St. George council race is non-partisan, some of the candidates seeking to unseat the incumbents — including Bennett and Smith — spotlighted socially conservative issues, such as protecting the region’s “Dixie heritage” and blocking drag shows in public spaces. Bennett and Smith were among the five candidates who said they’d support legislation to rename Utah Tech University back to a moniker that features the word “Dixie,” according to a post from the local advocacy group Defending Southwestern Utah Heritage Coalition.

City-specific issues, such as rapid growth, housing affordability and water scarcity , also made their way to the top of candidates’ agendas across the political spectrum.

These issues appear to have caught voters’ attention. The number of ballots cast in this year’s primary — 32,957 as of Tuesday night — already surpassed the turnout from the previous city council primary in 2021 when 29,212 ballots were cast. This year’s vote total will continue to increase as additional mail-in ballots, which had to be postmarked by Sept. 5, are counted.

The council has been no stranger to controversy. It made national headlines this spring when it denied a drag show permit, a decision that was later overruled in U.S. District Court after the group Southern Utah Drag Stars sued the council.

Mayor Michele Randall also temporarily suspended in-person public comment at city council meetings in May after she said the feedback sessions had become “divisive” and mired in social issues that didn’t have to do with council business. That prompted a heated meeting packed with attendees calling out messages about free speech infringement and holding signs that called Randall “un-American.”

The mayor brought back in-person comments in July, but the situation became a rallying cry for Smith, Bennett and other candidates who said the council lacked transparency and had stopped listening to constituents.