© 2025 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Trump says a Charlie Kirk shooting suspect is in custody

LIVE: Charlie Kirk shooting news conference after Trump says a suspect is in custody

KUER 90.1 | By Jim Hill,
Martha Harris
Published September 12, 2025 at 7:47 AM MDT

This is a breaking story which will be updated as we learn more.

Earlier in the morning, during an interview with “Fox and Friends,” President Donald Trump said that “with a high degree of certainty” the person suspected of killing Kirk had been caught. He told Fox News Channel that a minister turned the suspect in to authorities. Federal and Utah state investigators had been appealing for the public's help in finding the person who killed Kirk on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem.
Tags
Politics & Government Gun ViolenceUtah Valley UniversityFBIOremCharlie KirkSpencer CoxDonald Trump
Jim Hill
Jim is an editor and digital content manager in the KUER newsroom.
See stories by Jim Hill
Martha Harris
Martha is KUER’s education reporter.
See stories by Martha Harris
Related Content
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate