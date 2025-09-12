LIVE: Charlie Kirk shooting news conference after Trump says a suspect is in custody

This is a breaking story which will be updated as we learn more.

Earlier in the morning, during an interview with “Fox and Friends,” President Donald Trump said that “with a high degree of certainty” the person suspected of killing Kirk had been caught. He told Fox News Channel that a minister turned the suspect in to authorities. Federal and Utah state investigators had been appealing for the public's help in finding the person who killed Kirk on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem.