WATCH LIVE: 2025 St. George City Council debate with Tanner, Larsen, Leavitt and Aldred

Of the five current St. George City Council members, two terms expire in January 2026. Those seats are held by first-term incumbents Natalie Larsen and Michelle Tanner. They face two challengers for those positions on the council in Jami Leavitt and Greg Aldred.

Coverage of the city council debate, which was organized by the Washington County Debate Coalition and will be hosted by PBS Utah host Lauren Steinbrecher, begins Monday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. MT.

Michelle Tanner, who is seeking reelection, has a medical background in nursing and owns her own clinic, Bella Tu Medical.

Natalie Larsen, who is also seeking reelection, is a real estate agent and small business owner alongside her husband Milton.

Jami Leavitt is a photographer whose mother is a former mayor of Midway in Wasatch County.

Greg Aldred is a semi-retired construction contractor who has unsuccessfully ran for city council before in 2023, 2021, 2019 and 2017.