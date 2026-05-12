Residency investigation costs Eva Lopez Chavez her Salt Lake City Council seat

Embattled Salt Lake City Councilor Eva Lopez Chavez has been removed from her District 4 council seat.

An investigation by the city recorder determined that Lopez Chavez “failed to maintain a primary place of residence within District Four and, further, she established a primary place of residence outside of that district.”

The investigation was spurred by an April complaint filed by a constituent who alleged that Lopez Chavez was representing but not living within Council District 4, which encompasses much of downtown Salt Lake City.

In a statement , the council said it “respects the legal process that was followed in making the determination, and given the clear state code, the vacancy is effective immediately.”

The two attorneys representing the former councilwoman, Alex Ramos and Andrew Deesing, disagree with the investigation’s findings.

“We are reviewing all available remedies,” they said in a statement. “Councilwoman Lopez Chavez will abide by the decision until we determine next steps.”

In her own statement, Lopez Chavez called her time on the city council “the honor of my life.”

“What was announced today did not come from the community I serve,” she said. “To everyone who placed their trust in me, thank you. I will continue to fight for you.”

According to Utah law, a municipal office becomes automatically vacant if the person elected to that office “establishes a principal place of residence outside the district that the elected officer represents.”

At the beginning of the May 12 city Community Reinvestment Agency meeting, after the recorder’s finding became public, council Chair Alejandro Puy made a brief statement. City councilors are the agency’s governing officers, who oversee development projects.

“I wanted to share from the City Council as a body a commitment to continue to represent the residents of District Four through the budget process and through the appointment process,” Puy said.

Salt Lake City recently began its annual budget process and must pass a municipal budget before the next fiscal year, which starts on July 1.

The probe that ousted Lopez Chavez was separate from another investigation into allegations of unwanted physical advances by four people before she was elected in 2023. She denies any wrongdoing in that case, and no criminal charges have been filed.

Even before her removal, the council voted May 6 to suspend many of Lopez Chavez’s official duties and privileges while the misconduct investigation was underway.

Per state law, the council has 30 days to fill the seat, which puts the deadline at June 11. Council Executive Director Jennifer Bruno said there will be a notice period where people interested in filling the seat can apply. People who meet the requirements to serve will then be interviewed by the full council before a candidate is selected.

“We will have more information on that application process on our website, and we will post notice of the position early next week, likely early next week,” she said. “Hypothetically, this would mean that the council could either meet on June 4, June 9 or June 11, which are your regularly scheduled meetings in that timeframe to interview and select a person to fill that District Four seat.”

