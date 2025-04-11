NPR's 'Tiny Desk Radio' Debuts on Avanza 88.3 and KUER - NPR Utah

Fans of NPR’s online video series “Tiny Desk Concerts” can now enjoy some of their favorite music on a weekly hour-long radio broadcast program launching on Avanza 88.3 Fridays at 6 p.m., with sister station KUER NPR Utah airing it on Saturdays at 6 p.m. ”Tiny Desk Radio” will feature intimate performances from some of the world's greatest musicians, with the first episode airing April 18 and 19.

For the past 17 years, NPR's “Tiny Desk Concerts” have been a space for music discovery, featuring artists from every genre. From emerging acts to legendary names, performing at the Tiny Desk has become a rite of passage for musicians. “Tiny Desk Radio” will continue this tradition, offering an hour-long program that packages these unique performances for radio audiences. The show will be hosted by Bobby Carter, the host and series producer of “Tiny Desk Concerts,” and Anamaria Sayre, co-host of “Alt.Latino” and a curator and producer for “Tiny Desk Concerts.”

“Tiny Desk’s raw and acoustic vibe feels tailor-made for Avanza,” said Edgar Zuniga, Program Director at Avanza, 88.3. “We’re excited to air these iconic performances and for our growing audience to get the behind-the-scenes scoop — whether it’s an up-and-coming artist or a global superstar like Juanes.”

“Tiny Desk Radio” will feature performances from iconic artists such as Lizzo, Yo-Yo Ma and Bad Bunny, as well as new-to-you acts like Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso. The show promises to be intimate, unexpected and inspiring.

"I've met so many people in our community who may not know NPR or KUER, but are huge fans of ‘Tiny Desk Concerts,’” said Cristy Meiners, KUER station manager. “This show is an opportunity for KUER to share some of the most joyful music shows on the internet with a broadcast audience and to hopefully introduce a new audience to the other great programming we offer on KUER."

