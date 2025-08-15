KUER Wins National Edward R. Murrow Award

KUER is pleased to share that Southern Utah Reporter David Condos has received the national Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing, one of the most prestigious honors in broadcast journalism. This is the first national Murrow Award in KUER’s history.

The Murrow Awards recognize outstanding achievements in radio, television and digital journalism. Condos earned this recognition in the large market radio category for a series of deeply reported stories that spotlighted rural Utah communities — from historical reckoning to musical resilience and environmental innovation.

Condos’ award-winning stories:



“I’m incredibly honored and excited to bring this national recognition to KUER and southern Utah,” said Condos. “It’s a privilege to share powerful, important stories from communities like Bicknell and Milford with audiences across the state and the U.S. Thanks to the editors who helped shape my work and to the Utahns who entrusted me with their stories.”

Based in St. George, Condos joined KUER’s reporting team in 2023 to focus specifically on dynamics shaping life across the southern part of the state, including environmental issues and their impact in southern Utah.

Elaine Clark, news director for KUER, said she’s proud of the station’s commitment to places off the Wasatch Front.

“Condos is a talented reporter with a gift for bringing people and places to life in his work,” she said. “Southern Utah offers a deep well of stories that give all of us a richer understanding of this incredible place where we live.”

