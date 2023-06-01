Planting with the ‘Three Sisters’ is how these Utahns keep their Indigenous roots alive
The ceremonial blessing and planting of seeds is a traditional agricultural practice of Indigenous people from Latin America.
Annually, Wasatch Community Gardens and the cultural arts group Artes de Mexico en Utah conduct such a ceremony.
It holds a special place in the hearts of people from those cultures who now call Utah home.
According to 2020 Census data compiled by the Kem C. Gardner Institute, 15% of Utahns are of Hispanic or Latino origin. Artist and educator Vicky Lowe said the community gathered for the ceremony identifies beyond that designation.
“We are not Spaniards, Latinos, Mexicanos — we are Indigenous people. We've been doing our ceremonies in different spaces, but now to have all of us here together, we're getting stronger and that’s what we need.”
The ceremony and planting is based on the ancestral and cultural concept of "La Milpa" or "Three Sisters."
It’s a traditional method of growing crops, including corn, beans and squash.
Translator and volunteer Laura Perez said those gathered at Wasatch Community Gardens are building community while deepening their connection to the earth.
“We want to make sure that Mother Nature will help grow the food strong and we’re using everyone in the community — everyone here is helping. You have the little ones who have their sticks, and they're making the holes so that the adults can go in and plant the seed,” said Perez.