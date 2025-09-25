St. George’s Pride in the Park has extra importance — and security — this year

It hasn’t been an easy year for southern Utah’s LGBTQ+ community.

In the run-up to the 2024 election, anti-transgender campaign ads filled television commercial breaks. And the Trump administration, after taking office, has released executive orders targeting LGBTQ+ health care needs and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

During that time, St. George residents Justin and Nicole Taylor said they’ve seen the verbal harassment of their transgender child get progressively worse.

“I am terrified. I am tired. And I'm so disappointed right now in so many people,” Justin said. “All of that rhetoric — all it does is get people angry and upset at a group of people who honestly are the most gentle, kind, thoughtful people in the entire world.”

They see St. George’s annual Pride in the Park festival, happening Sept. 27, as a respite from the heightened tension and anxiety .

“Especially now when so many places feel unsafe,” Nicole said, “just to remember that there are so many good people and are so many people that support the queer community in whatever capacity. It gives you the hope to keep going.”

Organizer Pride of Southern Utah is taking extra steps this year to keep Pride in the Park safe. For the first time, they’ve hired private security, and attendees will go through a metal detector and bag check. The festival will also have a new tent with social workers offering mental health check-ins, as well as more St. George police on site than in past years.

This year’s event comes less than two weeks after authorities announced that the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s shooting, Washington County resident Tyler Robinson, was in a relationship with someone transitioning genders.

“Across our nation, it seems like we've only had an uptick in more gun violence, let alone what is just the most recent event,” Pride of Southern Utah board president Cole Rasmussen said. “Unfortunately, it feels more and more common, the need to be mindful and think of the best practices to help ensure large groups can be as safe as possible.”

The police department has not seen an increase in threats related to the local LGBTQ+ community in recent weeks, said Officer Tiffany Mitchell. She hopes it stays that way.

“It can be a scary time. I think it's just important to remember to care for one another,” Mitchell said. “Let's just let everyone live their lives.”

For Justin Taylor, who is also on the board at Pride of Southern Utah, the benefits of Pride in the Park extend beyond providing a safe place for his family. It’s also a potential bridge to healing divisions and countering lies about trans individuals.

“When you get close to people, it's hard to hate them,” he said. “I think we need that right now.”

For any southern Utahns who are genuinely curious about the queer community, he invites them to come learn more.

