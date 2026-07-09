The weekend heat wave is coming for Logan (and most of Utah)

Since people started keeping track well over a century ago, the hottest it has ever gotten at Utah State University was 101 degrees. The record was set in 1931.

This weekend, thanks to the heat wave expected to roll across the West, Logan might smash it.

“To feel like we've experienced the history books a little bit is always fascinating,” said USU climatologist Jon Meyer . “Of course, as a general member of the community, seeing those temperatures is gross and uncomfortable.”

The National Weather Service ’s extreme heat watch calls for highs up to 15 degrees above seasonal normals, and overnight lows will provide little relief. Meteorologists expect temperatures in the triple digits even for some mountain valleys.

Bear River, Duchesne and Randolph could break their all-time highs. Salt Lake City, Cedar City and Park City will hover just below.

Be aware: this weekend is going to be extremely hot! Highs up to 15°F above normal will break daily and, in some cases, monthly and all-time records. This will bring an increased risk of heat-related illness so be prepared if you plan to be outside. #utwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/BSF2ZO0c6j — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 8, 2026

High pressure building over the Great Basin is the culprit, said Monica Traphagan, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.

“It's not only really strong, but it's right over Utah,” she said. “So we're at the crux of the heat.”

There is some relief on the horizon. She expects the state to start cooling on Monday, and by midweek, it could get some monsoon rain. That will help lower temperatures and tamp down wildfires. It could also bring flash flooding.

Meyer, who also doubles as the assistant state climatologist, said Utah’s temperatures usually peak at the end of July. But Utahns might have to get more used to heat like this. Summer is starting earlier and ending later, which brings more opportunities for heat waves. And he said they’re getting more frequent, longer and more intense.

Climate change is shifting the jet stream, Meyer said, as it responds to global temperature changes.

“And we're seeing more seasonal feast or famines with being either in the stormy side of the jet stream or the hot and mild side of the jet stream,” he said.

We’re officially in an El Niño weather pattern now, which is a rarer occurrence in the summer. A slow start to monsoon rain has been something Meyer has noticed with summer El Niños, and he thinks it’s been trapping moisture south of Utah, making much of the state extra hot and dry. But he does expect to see a more active monsoon season shape up toward the end of July and into August.

Until then, here’s how to be safe in the heat. Stay inside with air conditioning if you can. If you do need to go outside, wear lightweight, light-colored clothes and drink a lot of water. If at all possible, try to move outdoor activities away from the hottest parts of the day.

“You also want to check on folks that are sensitive to heat — the elderly and children,” said Traphagen. “And be careful with pets. If you're hot, they're hot.”

