© 2026 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

US ski team brings back Phil McNichol as head coach to boost the men’s Alpine program

KUER 90.1 | By Associated Press
Published May 13, 2026 at 1:27 PM MDT
FILE - United States Men's head coach Phil McNichol gestures during training for the Men's Downhill at the Turin 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Sestriere Borgata, Italy, Feb. 10, 2006.
Charles Krupa
/
AP, file
FILE - United States Men's head coach Phil McNichol gestures during training for the Men's Downhill at the Turin 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Sestriere Borgata, Italy, Feb. 10, 2006.

The U.S. ski team is bringing back Phil McNichol as head coach to try to revitalize the men's Alpine program.

The men's Alpine team won two medals — both silvers by Ryan Cochran-Siegle in the super-G — at the last two versions of the Winter Olympics, the Beijing and Milan Cortina Games.

McNichol served as head coach of the U.S. squad from 2002-08, a period when the team featured ski racers such as Ted Ligety, Bode Miller, Daron Rahlves, Steven Nyman and Marco Sullivan. McNichol most recently was the Alpine director for Canada from 2019-22.

“He’s a true team builder who creates an environment where athletes and staff can grow both individually and together as a high-performing group,” U.S. Alpine director Sasha Rearick said Wednesday in a statement. “Phil brings a genuine care for people, great energy and a lot of fun to the daily process of getting better.”

In his role, McNichol will help prepare athletes for the World Cup circuit and other global events. His leadership style has been described as athlete-centered.

“U.S. Ski & Snowboard has built tremendous momentum, and I’m excited to help contribute to the next chapter by creating an environment where athletes and staff can thrive and perform at their best," McNichol said.
Tags
Sports & Recreation OlympicsskiingPark City
Associated Press
Founded in 1846 in New York City, The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news agency.
See stories by Associated Press
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate