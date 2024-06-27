© 2024 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State Street

Turns out, Utah just isn’t that into MAGA candidates

Published June 27, 2024 at 12:00 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Rakel Davis
/
KUER

Utah’s primary election is now in the rearview mirror. The candidates moving onto the general show the state’s Republican voters might be losing their appetite for Trump’s brand of politics. So what will emerge instead? The waters are uncharted, but it turns out Utah’s future might look a little like its past.

Voices:

  • Utah Gov. Spencer Cox
  • Michael Barber, Brigham Young University associate professor of political science
  • State Rep. Phil Lyman
  • Congressman John Curtis
  • Leah Murray, Weber State University distinguished professor of political science and director of the Walker Institute of Politics & Public Service 

Recommended Reading and Listening:

Tags
State Street Elections 2024primary electionsUtah Republican PartyWeber State UniversityBrigham Young UniversityDonald TrumpSpencer CoxPhil LymanJohn Curtis
Stay Connected
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate