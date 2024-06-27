Turns out, Utah just isn’t that into MAGA candidates
Utah’s primary election is now in the rearview mirror. The candidates moving onto the general show the state’s Republican voters might be losing their appetite for Trump’s brand of politics. So what will emerge instead? The waters are uncharted, but it turns out Utah’s future might look a little like its past.
Voices:
- Utah Gov. Spencer Cox
- Michael Barber, Brigham Young University associate professor of political science
- State Rep. Phil Lyman
- Congressman John Curtis
- Leah Murray, Weber State University distinguished professor of political science and director of the Walker Institute of Politics & Public Service
Recommended Reading and Listening:
- Utah GOP voters back John Curtis as their pick for Romney’s Senate seat
- Gov. Cox cruises to a comfortable win in Utah’s GOP primary
- Ahead of the primary, Utah election workers still see simmering tensions
- The Utah Debate Commission has never done a state auditor debate. Why is that?
- Rep. Curtis credits Senate primary victory with elevating Utah values over partisan labels
- Republican Party divisions on display in Utah primaries