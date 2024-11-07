© 2024 KUER 90.1
State Street

A shockingly straightforward Utah Election Day

Published November 7, 2024 at 12:00 AM MST
Rakel Davis
/
KUER

After a long election season, it’s still not over! Well, mostly. The big federal and state races were called with the first batch of results on election night. But there are still some competitive races waiting in the wings, including the winner of the at-large Salt Lake County Council seat. Even though Utah’s red wave remains strong, Election Day did give us a glimpse of where the state is headed politically.

Tags
State Street Elections 2024Senate RaceGovernor's RaceSpencer CoxDeidre HendersonJohn Curtis
