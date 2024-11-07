A shockingly straightforward Utah Election Day
After a long election season, it’s still not over! Well, mostly. The big federal and state races were called with the first batch of results on election night. But there are still some competitive races waiting in the wings, including the winner of the at-large Salt Lake County Council seat. Even though Utah’s red wave remains strong, Election Day did give us a glimpse of where the state is headed politically.
Voices:
- John Curtis, Republican representative and senator-elect
- Spencer Cox, governor of Utah
- Jim Curry, University of Utah political science professor
- Deidre Henderson, lt. governor of Utah
