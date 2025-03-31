© 2025 KUER 90.1
State Street bonus: 6 bills got hit with a veto

Published March 31, 2025 at 9:37 PM MDT
The Utah State Capitol on the first day of the 2025 Utah legislative session in Salt Lake City, Jan. 21, 2025.
Briana Scroggins
/
Special to KUER
The Utah State Capitol on the first day of the 2025 Utah legislative session in Salt Lake City, Jan. 21, 2025.

Out of 582 bills Utah lawmakers passed during the 2025 legislative session, Gov. Spencer Cox vetoed six. We let you know what those bills were and why the governor wasn’t down with them in this bonus episode of State Street.

State Street 2025 Utah Legislative SessionvetoUtah LegislatureSpencer Cox
