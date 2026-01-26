© 2026 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State Street

All rise, for Utah Supreme Court reforms

Published January 26, 2026 at 12:00 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Alexis Rausch
/
KUER

The early political buzz in Utah is about lawmakers expanding the Utah Supreme Court. But is that where resources are really needed? On this episode of State Street, we ask the Legislature to approach the bench and unpack their arguments for adding two more justices. We also look at where the judicial system is hurting and examine other lawmakers’ efforts to ease the pain.

Voices:

Recommended Reading and Listening:

Tags
State Street 2026 Utah Legislative SessionUtah CourtsUtah Supreme Court
Stay Connected
Related Content
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate