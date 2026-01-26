All rise, for Utah Supreme Court reforms
The early political buzz in Utah is about lawmakers expanding the Utah Supreme Court. But is that where resources are really needed? On this episode of State Street, we ask the Legislature to approach the bench and unpack their arguments for adding two more justices. We also look at where the judicial system is hurting and examine other lawmakers’ efforts to ease the pain.
Voices:
- Sen. Stephanie Pitcher, a Democrat for Salt Lake County (archival audio)
- Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (archival audio)
- Sen. Chris Wilson, a Republican for Cache and Rich Counties (archival audio)
- Chief Justice of the Utah Supreme Court Matthew Durrant (archival audio)
- Mark Moffat, a Salt Lake City defense attorney
- Fourth District Judge Tony Graf (archival audio)
- Pam Vickrey, executive director of the Utah Juvenile Defender Attorneys
Recommended Reading and Listening:
- Utah Supreme Court handwringing aside, there's agreement that lower courts need help
- Chief Justice defends courts as lawmakers eye reform
- The Ballad of Redistricting
- Should lawmakers expand the Supreme Court or aim a little lower?
- Utah Supreme Court keeps the hold on states abortion ban in place
- Utah lawmakers call a truce and back away from judicial retention reform, for now
- With Utah’s legislative and judicial branches sparring, the Chief Justice weighs in