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State Street

Why Liban Mohamed says Utah needs Gen Z in Congress

Published June 4, 2026 at 12:00 AM MDT
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Alexis Rausch
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KUER

Liban Mohamed burst onto the political scene when he won April’s Utah Democratic Convention in an upset over frontrunners Nate Blouin and Ben McAdams, guaranteeing himself a spot in the primary. That didn't matter, though, because he also gathered enough signatures to make the ballot. The Utah-born son of Somalian immigrants has worked in Big Tech for most of his career. Now, the 27-year-old progressive believes it's time for new leadership more in tune with the next generation of voters.

This special episode of State Street is a one-on-one sit-down with Democratic primary candidate Liban Mohamed. Additional episodes are available, featuring conversations with each candidate.

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Tags
State Street Elections 2026Utah 1st Congressional DistrictCongressprimary electionsUtah Democratic PartyGen ZLiban Mohamed
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