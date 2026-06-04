Why Liban Mohamed says Utah needs Gen Z in Congress
Liban Mohamed burst onto the political scene when he won April’s Utah Democratic Convention in an upset over frontrunners Nate Blouin and Ben McAdams, guaranteeing himself a spot in the primary. That didn't matter, though, because he also gathered enough signatures to make the ballot. The Utah-born son of Somalian immigrants has worked in Big Tech for most of his career. Now, the 27-year-old progressive believes it's time for new leadership more in tune with the next generation of voters.
This special episode of State Street is a one-on-one sit-down with Democratic primary candidate Liban Mohamed. Additional episodes are available, featuring conversations with each candidate.
Recommended Reading and Listening:
- Why Ben McAdams thinks you should send him back to Washington
- Why Michael Farrell says Utah Dems need a tax attorney in Congress
- Why Nate Blouin says he’s the Utah Democrats’ best voice for Congress
- 1st District debate zeroes in on Utah hot topics like AI, data centers and housing
- Nate Blouin vows to exit Utah’s CD1 primary if progressive rivals poll higher
- Liban Mohamed is the Utah Democratic convention pick in the new 1st district
- With a settled map, the Democratic race for Utah’s new 1st District is underway