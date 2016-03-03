65 Years of Serving Utah

KUER, a charter member of National Public Radio (NPR), broadcasts from the Eccles Broadcast Center at The University of Utah. Here’s a brief overview of some key moments in the station’s 65-year history.

1960

Began broadcasting June 5, 1960 from Kingsbury Hall on the University of Utah campus.

1971

Became a charter member of NPR, broadcasting All Things Considered.

1979

Added Morning Edition to the schedule.

1980s

Began to build a statewide translator system.

1986

Launched the local KUER news department.

2001

Switched to an all-news format with jazz music in the evenings.

Expanded local programming by introducing "RadioWest" with host Doug Fabrizio.

2007

Converted to HD broadcasting, creating two new sub channels.

2011

Returned service to Cache Valley and Logan, installed new transmitters in Roosevelt, Monroe and Monticello.

2012

Moved KUER’s main transmitter to Farnsworth Peak.

2013

Launched a mobile app for smartphones.

Launched RadioWest Films.

2015

Switched to an all-news and entertainment format.

2017

Added a new transmitter in Enoch, covering Southwest Utah.

2019

Launched two new bureaus in Southwest and Southeast Utah.

"RadioWest" moved from five days a week to two.

2022

Launched the investigative podcast "Sent Away" in partnership with APM Reports and The Salt Lake Tribune.

Launched "TreeNote," a weekly feature about trees with ecologist Dr. Nalini Nadkarni.

2024

Purchased 88.3 and created Avanza, the state’s first Spanish-English language station.

Launched a new bureau in Northern Utah.

Thank you to our 65th anniversary sponsor, Semnani Family Foundation.