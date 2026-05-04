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Military Installation Development Authority
Politics & Government
Box Elder signs off on contentious data center, citing property rights and zoning
Hugo Rikard-Bell, Macy Lipkin
“We will ensure that the development is done responsibly and in a manner that protects the best interest of the Box Elder County and its residents,” the county commission said in a statement.
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