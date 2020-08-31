U.S. Geological Survey

-
Trujillo has served as assistant secretary for water and science since 2021. She oversees the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and has been involved in talks between the federal government, seven states, Native American tribes and Mexico over how to reduce the reliance on the Colorado River.
-
The legislation allocates $25 million for the United States Geological Survey to monitor the Great Salt Lake, California’s Mono Lake, Oregon’s Lake Albert and other saline lakes.
-
The Saline Lake Ecosystems in the Great Basin States Act has passed the Senate. Now the vote is in the House with a busy calendar and the approaching end of the 117th Congress.
-
Friday evening, Feb. 21, 2020Fight Over GerrymanderingVoters narrowly approved Proposition 4, also known as Better Boundaries, in 2018. It would create an…
-
ST. GEORGE — Warming temperatures are causing diminishing flows for the Colorado River, according to a new study published Thursday. The report, authored…
-
A warming climate is already causing river flows in the Southwest’s largest watershed to decline, according to a new study from federal scientists. And...
-
You may have missed it, but on Black Friday the federal government released a second climate-related report . The United States Geologic Survey (USGS)...
-
Northern Utah is due for a major earthquake. Seismologists can’t predict exactly when the Big One might happen, but they have been looking at the hazards…