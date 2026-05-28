KUER News Director Named 2026 Editor of the Year

KUER is proud to share that News Director Elaine Clark has been named the 2026 Editor of the Year by the Public Media Journalists Association. This national award honors the role editors play in shaping the voice and direction of public media.

In a year marked by tragedy and intense public scrutiny, Clark's leadership in 2025 helped guide KUER’s newsroom through some of Utah’s most consequential stories.

In June 2025, a bystander was shot and killed during a “No Kings” demonstration in downtown Salt Lake City, setting off a complex and closely watched legal case. Throughout the coverage, Clark ensured the newsroom approached the story with care, depth and humanity.

As KUER Assistant News Director Caroline Ballard observed, “Elaine made sure we were there thoughtfully along the way.”

Later in 2025, the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk placed KUER’s reporting on a national and international stage. Despite being short-staffed, Clark led with steadiness and integrity — coordinating coverage with the NPR network, supporting reporters in the field and helping shape stories that not only informed people, but captured the complexity and humanity of the moment, including a piece about unexpected helpers in the aftermath of the shooting.

Whether stepping behind the microphone when needed, working weekends during breaking news or mentoring staff through difficult coverage, Clark brings unwavering dedication, sharp editorial judgment and deep empathy to her work.

“Elaine's commitment to our audience guides every aspect of her work,” said KUER Station Manager Cristy Meiners. “When pitched a story by our newsroom reporters, her first question is always: Does this story matter to our listeners and readers? If that answer is yes, then she turns her attention to the quality, ensuring that the story is fact checked, balanced and engaging. Elaine is an editor deep in her bones, and I'm thrilled to see her work recognized.”

