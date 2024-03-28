There’s more than star power at stake with Sundance’s Park City contract renewal

For many Utah outsiders, the Sundance Film Festival might be their only exposure to the Beehive State. The festival shines Hollywood's spotlight on the state for a week each January.

Originally started in 1978 as the Utah/United States Film Festival in Salt Lake City, the festival moved to Park City in 1981 and was renamed the Sundance Film Festival four years later.

“It is certainly a cultural experience, not only for our residents but around the world,” said Park City Mayor Nann Worel. “We're very proud to be the home of Sundance.”

But after 46 years in Utah, the film festival’s contract is up for renewal. At the same time, the nonprofit behind the festival is also getting new leadership.

Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente announced March 22 that she would step down in April in a “planned transition.” Institute board member and trustee Amanda Kelso was named acting CEO. Vicente will serve in an advisory role through June.

Vicente helmed the festival through the COVID-19 pandemic which saw programming go online before returning to in-person screenings and events in 2023. After a few tough financial years for the film industry, Vicente told the Park City Council last October the festival was re-evaluating its future.

With contract negotiations on the horizon, Worel said the festival leaving Park City has not been part of the conversation she’s had with festival leaders.

“I know that Sundance is going through a lot of strategic planning. We'll be having deeper conversations. But at this point in time, I think that all of us, as we look back on this last year's festival, it was as close to pre-COVID as we've been. It was almost back to normal,” she said.

Institute representatives did not respond to a request for comment on the future of the festival.

Speaking on a live episode of The Town podcast on Jan. 24, Vicente said the festival was excited about its online screenings offered in recent years and was increasingly thinking about how to make Sundance a “global festival.”

“We’re also spending time doing a lot of strategic thinking, like, where can we be most relevant? What’s the role of the festival? What’s the role of the institute? How do we evolve in a really ever-changing industry around us?”

If the festival were to find a new home out of state, that could have economic impacts throughout Utah. According to a 2023 report, Sundance brought in $63 million in wages and over $12 million in local tax revenue last year. That impact is felt long after the festival ends. It’s also an important introduction to Utah.

“The festival obviously brings the film industry to our backyard,” said Virginia Pearce, director of the Utah Film Commission.

“We obviously use it as a platform to generate interest in filming in Utah … We've met filmmakers during the festival and then have been able to talk to them more specifically about how Utah's not only a great place to show your film but a great place to make your film.”

Those projects then bring millions to the state, oftentimes going to rural communities. According to Pearce, Sundance is a great partner with the film commission, especially when combined with the state’s motion picture tax incentive program, which was renewed by the Legislature this year.

That program, said Pearce, when combined with the clout of hosting a major international film festival, is a winning combination for Utah.

“I just don't even want to imagine a world where Sundance is not a part of Utah's landscape. It's been a great platform for us, and I think it helps to tell the Utah story.”

Worel said she’s “very optimistic” about the festival’s future in Park City.

“We love Sundance. I think that we're very eager to get the contract underway, the conversations underway. And we look forward to working with them in the future.”

Park City and the Sundance Institute have until Oct. 1 to finalize a new contract.

