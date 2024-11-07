Utah County voters leaning in on a 3-way Alpine School District split

After decades of talk and more than one failed attempt, preliminary election returns indicate Utah County voters will approve the break up of the Alpine School District.

Alpine is the state’s largest district with 84,757 students as of this fall.

Proposition 11 , where the yes votes lead by nearly 16 percentage points as of Nov. 6, would form a district out of Alpine, American Fork, Cedar Hills, part of Draper, Highland and Lehi. Yes votes on Proposition 14 are currently ahead by 23 percentage points and include the cities of Cedar Fort, Eagle Mountain, Fairfield and Saratoga Springs. Both proposed districts would include parts of unincorporated Utah County.

Prop 11 supporters have, for now, called their coalition the Central School District . The product of Prop 14 has been called the West District . Over the summer, the two groups of cities created separate interlocal agreements to get the issue before voters.

Pleasant Grove, Orem, Lindon and Vineyard are also in the Alpine School District. Even though those city leaders didn’t take steps toward forming a school district or put the issue on the ballot, by default they’ll end up with a new school district when the others leave.

In 2022, Orem city leaders attempted to split off from Alpine on their own but voters rejected that proposal.

Originally, Alpine was leading the conversation and intended to put it before voters. Things, however, grew complicated when the cities banded together in pursuit of their own districts. State lawmakers stepped in during a special legislative session to prevent local school boards from having the power to split up a district.

Voters will elect school boards for the new districts next year. Those board members will then take office in 2026. According to Lehi City, the full transition and division of Alpine Schools resources will be complete by July 2027.

Lehi City Councilmember Heather Newall said in a statement that “voters have made their preference resoundingly clear.” She added that she was “inspired by the overwhelming support” for Prop 11 and that the decision “will directly benefit our communities for many generations.”