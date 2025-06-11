The next step in the Alpine School District split is to elect 21 new board members

The Alpine School District is being split into thirds, which means they need three new school boards with seven members a piece. And right now, 77 people have declared their candidacy to get one of the 21 open positions.

Voters decided in 2024 to break up Utah’s largest school district. Starting in 2027 , the district will be replaced by the Lake Mountain, Aspen Peaks and Timpanogos districts, as they’re currently called. Lake Mountain encompasses Cedar Fort, Fairfield, Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs and some unincorporated parts of Utah County. Aspen Peaks includes Alpine, American Fork, Cedar Hills, Highland, Lehi and parts of Draper. The Timpanogos district will include Lindon, Orem, Pleasant Grove and Vineyard.

While Utah State Board of Education races are partisan, local district races are not — that means candidates for these new seats will not run under political party labels. Races with more than two candidates, most of which do, will have a primary election Aug. 12. The general election will be Nov. 4.

There is only one race with a single candidate. Alpine School District board president Julie King is running to represent Lake Mountain District Two. King is not the only familiar name to Alpine schools. Board members Joylin Lincoln, Stacy Bateman, Emily Peterson and Ada Wilson are also running for new positions.

Once elected, the 21 new board members will begin serving in December 2025, with three- to five-year terms. They will make policy and staff decisions like hiring a superintendent. They will also negotiate with other boards to decide which district gets what resources in the Alpine split and set property tax rates.

The new districts need to be ready for students for the 2027-2028 school year.

