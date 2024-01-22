Anti-DEI bill maintains its momentum in Utah Senate committee

The measure seeking to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in Utah’s public schools, universities and government agencies could be nearing the end of its legislative journey.

Equal Opportunity Initiatives passed out of the Senate Education Committee on a 9 to 1 vote with all Republicans in favor. The bill already sailed through the House, and the full Senate could be its final hurdle before making it to the desk of Gov. Spencer Cox.

The bill would eliminate diversity offices at universities and public schools and replace them with “student success offices,” as well as prohibit diversity training in workplaces. It would also ban personal statements about diversity in hiring, though the University of Utah recently ended that practice.

The Jan. 22 hearing essentially mirrored the bill’s first lengthy hearing in the House Education Committee on Jan. 17. Over the course of nearly two hours, dozens of Utah residents spoke both for and against, many telling stories of how diversity, equity and inclusion programs have affected them.

Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-Salt Lake, the only no vote, said the bill does not offer a way to measure change or success.

“When we make laws they should be specific,” Riebe said. “There are many things in this bill that are nebulous, have timelines that are unclear and have outcomes that could be detrimental.”

Republican bill sponsor Rep. Katy Hall said the proposal is not prescriptive because universities wanted more open-ended guidelines.

“They’ve asked for latitude. They’ve asked for ways to do this, because every higher ed office is different.”

The full Senate could take up the bill as soon as Jan. 23.