Utah governor GOP primary voter guide: What to know about Spencer Cox and Phil Lyman

Lyman: 128 years ago, on January 4, 1896, Utah became a state. What does that mean? What is a state?

If we don’t understand personhood, parenthood, and statehood, we are not likely to understand what it means to have a state. We won't understand what it means to have a republican form of government, as each state is guaranteed by the Constitution Article IV.

And what does it look like if States don’t believe in statehood? They defer to the Federal government, they falsely believe that the federal government is the sovereign, not the people - that the supremacy clause makes the federal the master and the states the servants. They believe that power is top-down. They believe that money is top-down. That is what our founding mothers and fathers left. They rejected the vassal states of Europe and England.

And once government fails to recognize that governments derive their just power from the consent of the governed, they get everything wrong after that.

I plan to restore respect for individual rights, for parental rights, and I plan to tell the federal government to stay in their lane with respect to Utah's Statehood.